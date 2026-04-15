One Call Completes Acquisition of Data Dimensions, Establishing Foundational Infrastructure for the Healthcare Ecosystem

The combination creates the industry's first end-to-end infrastructure connecting intake, clinical coordination, data exchange, and payments – enabling better patient outcomes, faster decisions, and lower administrative costs across the healthcare ecosystem.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, a technology-enabled leader in connected care coordination and workflow intelligence for the healthcare industry, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Data Dimensions, an electronic data interchange (EDI), clearinghouse and technology services provider serving healthcare, insurance and government markets.

With the transaction complete, the organizations will now begin operating as a single, unified platform – integrating care coordination, clinical workflows, data exchange and payments into a continuous, connected system.

For decades, the workers' compensation industry has operated through disconnected workflows, manual processes and limited shared visibility while broader healthcare and insurance systems in general have faced rising administrative costs. This acquisition directly addresses those structural challenges by enabling a unified digital data exchange and end-to-end infrastructure that connects stakeholders in real time and supports faster, more informed, decision-making across the lifecycle of a claim.

Through this connected platform, One Call is advancing a more modern operating model for healthcare, delivering measurable value across the ecosystem:

Continuous, end-to-end coordination: A seamless, end-to-end coordination model, reducing delays, minimizing handoffs and improving outcome predictability.

A seamless, end-to-end coordination model, reducing delays, minimizing handoffs and improving outcome predictability. Embedded workflow connectivity for providers: Integrated documentation, billing and communication that reduces administrative burden and improves speed and clarity of interactions.

Integrated documentation, billing and communication that reduces administrative burden and improves speed and clarity of interactions. Real-time data and workflow visibility for payers: Greater transparency, improved efficiency and more consistent outcomes across the claims lifecycle.

Greater transparency, improved efficiency and more consistent outcomes across the claims lifecycle. Platform extensibility: A modular infrastructure designed to support future integrations, services, and ecosystem innovation.

"This is a structural step forward - not just for One Call, but for the industry," said Nick Mendez, Chief Executive Officer. "By integrating Data Dimensions into our platform, we are establishing a connected infrastructure that unifies data, workflows, and payments into a single, continuous system. This shifts how claims are managed and care is delivered - moving from fragmented processes to a more unified, data-driven model across the ecosystem."

"We are excited to move forward as one organization", said Bryan Doyle, President and Chief Executive Officer of Data Dimensions who will transition to Chief Business Officer. "Together, we are combining deep workflow expertise with scaled connectivity to modernize how information and transactions flow across the system."

About One Call

With more than 30 years of experience, One Call is a leading ancillary care coordination platform in the healthcare industry. We unify every aspect of care as one trusted, technology-enabled partner. Our connected platform leverages data, analytics and automation, simplifying care and improving outcomes for patients, payers and employers. For more information and the latest news, visit onecallcm.com.

About Data Dimensions

Since 1982, Data Dimensions has helped clients better manage business processes and workflows by bridging automation, technology, and physical operational capabilities. Data Dimensions provides end-to-end solutions for medical bills/claims, medical records, and other documents. Services include Digitalization as a Service (Mailroom and Data Capture), Clearinghouse, Providerflow™, and Payments. The company serves Insurance, Healthcare, and Government end markets. For more information and the latest news, visit datadimensions.com.

One Call Media Contact:

Brian Murphy, Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE One Call