One Call to Acquire Data Dimensions, Transforming Care Coordination Across the Worker's Compensation Ecosystem

The acquisition advances One Call's strategy to build a more connected, integrated digital platform for workers' compensation further expanding the value proposition to patients, providers, and payers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, a technology-enabled leader in ancillary services and care management for the workers' compensation industry, has entered into an agreement to acquire Data Dimensions, an Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) clearinghouse and technology services provider for healthcare, insurance, and government customers.

The workers' compensation industry remains characterized by fragmented systems, multiple handoffs, and manual touchpoints. The combined capabilities streamline the workflow between payers and providers, increasing speed, improving billing accuracy, strengthening documentation transparency, workflow consistency, and reducing friction for patients, providers, and payers.





By pairing Data Dimensions' core services, including Digitalization as a Service (Mailroom and Data Capture), Clearinghouse, Providerflow™, and Payments with One Call's capabilities, patients, providers and payers will all benefit from a more comprehensive offering through:





Enhanced end-to-end patient coordination: fewer handoffs and smoother overall experiences for injured workers and other patients, leading to greater patient satisfaction and faster return to work;

fewer handoffs and smoother overall experiences for injured workers and other patients, leading to greater patient satisfaction and faster return to work; Provider efficiencies: Simplified routing, strengthened integration, clearer processes and less administrative burden for healthcare providers; and

Simplified routing, strengthened integration, clearer processes and less administrative burden for healthcare providers; and Integrated payer workflows: Enhanced efficiency and increased visibility and consistency as workflows integrate for payers.

"Data Dimensions is joining One Call as an important next step in the evolution of our care management platform for the future, combining complementary capabilities to expand access, improve coordination and deliver greater value across the ecosystem," said Nick Mendez, Chief Executive Officer of One Call. "The Data Dimensions team brings deep expertise and talent, and I look forward to unlocking even more potential together as we integrate our teams and capabilities."

Founded in 1982, Data Dimensions provides HIPAA-compliant solutions that streamline complex claims, billing, and documentation processes, helping healthcare organizations save time, improve data accuracy and operate more efficiently. This purpose-built, bi-lateral approach delivers the flexibility and modularity needed to implement solutions quickly while remaining agile enough to support future growth.

"Through One Call, we have an immense opportunity to increase our ability to serve our clients, bringing our clearinghouse, Providerflow, and workflow capabilities to a broader platform and supporting more seamless processes," said Bryan Doyle, President and CEO, Data Dimensions. "We've been working closely with the One Call team for decades, and this integration of talent and expertise is a natural progression of combined strengths."

Following the deal's close, expected in the second quarter of 2026, and subject to customary regulatory approvals, Data Dimensions' employees and leaders will join One Call as one team. Until then, both companies will continue operating independently, with a clear separation of activities, and remain uncompromising in delivering high-quality service focused on patient care, customer service and operational reliability.





About One Call

With more than 30 years of experience, One Call is a leading ancillary care coordination platform in the workers' compensation industry. We unify every aspect of care as one trusted, technology-enabled partner. Our connected platform leverages data, analytics and automation, simplifying care and amplifying outcomes for injured workers, payers and employers. For more information and the latest news, visit onecallcm.com.

About Data Dimensions

Since 1982, Data Dimensions has helped clients better manage business processes and workflows by bridging automation, technology, and physical operational capabilities. Data Dimensions provides end-to-end solutions for medical bills/claims, medical records, and other documents. Services include Digitalization as a Service (Mailroom and Data Capture), Clearinghouse, Providerflow, and Payments. With deep expertise in highly regulated environments, the company's technology-driven solutions enable clients to streamline operations, improve accuracy, accelerate processing, and focus on core business functions. The company serves Insurance, Healthcare, and Government end markets. For more information and the latest news, visit datadimensions.com.

Data Dimensions is a portfolio company of Thompson Street Capital Partners of St. Louis, MO.

