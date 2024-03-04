One Call Names Matt Jenkins Chief Operating Officer

Newly appointed leader will be charged with transforming company's service delivery model

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Call, a care coordination leader within the workers' compensation industry, today announced that Matt Jenkins – a highly accomplished business executive – has joined the company's Executive Committee as chief operating officer (COO).

In his role, Jenkins will oversee two key departments – operations and information technology (IT) – where he will leverage technology to further One Call's efforts to deliver the industry's highest level of customer service.

Matt Jenkins - One Call Chief Operating Officer

"Leading customer service models combine two key elements – exceptional, caring service representatives and technology that seamlessly makes the customer journey as efficient and effective as possible," said One Call CEO Jay Krueger. "Over the last few years, we have invested in both our people and our technology – knowing that these investments will ultimately improve service levels for clients and injured workers alike. Appointing Matt – and the plethora of expertise he brings to the table – is a next key step in ensuring the processes and systems we've established will be leveraged in ways that add value for years to come."

Jenkins joins One Call with 25 years of experience leading business operations for complex service-oriented organizations in the financial services sector. His career success can be attributed to his keen focus and commitment to creating better customer experiences.

"Throughout my career, I've witnessed how excellent service contributes to an organization's overall success," said Jenkins. "As I transition from the financial services industry to healthcare, I am highly cognizant of the critical role service plays in this industry, especially for One Call, a company proudly dedicated to getting injured workers the care they need when they need it. I am honored for the opportunity to utilize my experience in data and analytics, workforce optimization, and technology to further advance the company's important work."

Prior to One Call, Jenkins was the chief operations officer and general manager for Oportun, a consumer-focused direct lending organization. While there, he was instrumental in transforming the company from a regional, one product organization to a multi-product, publicly traded, national organization.

Jenkins' career also includes more than 17 years at Citi, where he capped off his tenure as managing director of global consumer operations. In this role, he was responsible for growing Citi's global operations through automation, digitization, and optimization of the company's service delivery footprint.

Jenkins corporate career is built on a solid foundation. He served as an intelligence analyst and Spanish linguist in the United States Army before earning his bachelor's degree in economics from The University of Texas at Austin.

"By combining operations and IT under Matt's leadership, I'm confident we'll further advance our market leadership," said Krueger. "I know I speak for the entire Executive Committee when I say I look forward to seeing Matt build on the great progress we have made in these areas over the past few years."

