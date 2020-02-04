One Call Names Thomas Warsop Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Warsop brings deep experience in managed care solutions, insurance, financial services, technology, and operations to One Call. Most recently, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of York Risk Services Group, a leading insurance third-party administrator with substantial managed care and workers' compensation businesses. Mr. Warsop successfully grew and transformed the company, culminating in a combination with Sedgwick.

Prior to York, Mr. Warsop served as Chief Executive Officer at The Warranty Group, the leading provider of warranties and service contracts for consumer products worldwide. He served as Group President of Fiserv, Inc., and Corporate Vice President of Electronic Data Systems Corporation. Mr. Warsop has a BBA, finance degree from Southern Methodist University, where he was a President's Scholar. In addition to One Call, he serves on the boards of ACI Worldwide and Nation Safe Drivers and is a Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors.

Mr. Warsop said, "One Call is the leader in our industry, an industry I am absolutely passionate about. We help ensure injured workers get the care they need, when they need it. One Call has a talented team, a compelling value proposition, and an extraordinary opportunity to grow and help more people. I am pleased to lead this organization and humbled to work with new associates and clients."

Lauren Krueger, Managing Director of KKR and member of the Board of Directors of One Call, commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Tom to the leadership team. His deep industry expertise and passion for the mission of One Call is readily apparent to all who know him. We look forward to supporting him and the entire team in continuing to expand One Call's industry leading position. We thank Rone Baldwin for his contribution and leadership during his tenure and wish him future success."

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, One Call is the nation's leading provider of specialized healthcare solutions for the workers' compensation industry. We provide injured workers with convenient, efficient and cost-effective healthcare so they can get back to work and life faster. From diagnostics and medical equipment to home healthcare, physical therapy and transportation, we're proud to offer a complete suite of innovative products and services with a focus on injured workers' needs across the continuum of care. For more information and the latest news, visit us at onecallcm.com or LinkedIn (One Call).

