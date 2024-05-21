One Capital Management adopts Arcons' billPort & tradePort

Arcons solution helps OCM's U.S. and Canadian account management

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcons Technology, Inc.® announced onboarding One Capital Management, LLC, a wealth management firm serving clients in the U.S. and Canada, on its trading solution tradePort and billing solution billPort for multicurrency billing of One Capital's mixed-currency households.

One Capital Management (OCM) is now well poised to handle its multicurrency billing and trading. Arcons also provided multi-custodian FIX integration with Canada's National Bank Independent Network (NBIN) and U.S. custodians, including Schwab, Fidelity and Pershing, to help OCM streamline their trading workflow.

"For our nearly 9,000 accounts, some of which are mixed-currency households, our client billing needs special handling. Our daily billing calculation coupled with quarterly true ups makes our calculations very detailed. Furthermore, our progressive advisor revenue share demands a very robust calculation system. All of this was accomplished using Arcons' billPort," One Capital Management's Managing Director, Dan Stridsberg, said.

"We use FIX to execute the trades and are happy that tradePort is integrated with FIX. We have accounts at multiple custodians, including NBIN, and Arcons implemented a FIX connection with each of them. Multicurrency trading was one of the biggest challenges for us, and tradePort handled it seamlessly," OCM Executive Director and Senior Portfolio Manager, Lance Messervy, said.

"The billPort and tradePort implementation for OCM has been a great project as it required handling of complex use cases with multicurrency and integration with Addepar. We are delighted to have OCM onboard and look forward to a long and successful relationship." said Hemant More, CEO of Arcons Technology, Inc.

About One Capital Management

One Capital Management is a California-based wealth management firm and registered investment advisor (RIA). Established in 2001, OCM firm has grown to more than 70 professionals dedicated to serving nearly 3,000 individuals, families, institutions, and foundations across the U.S. and Canada. OCM manages approximately $6.2 billion in assets.

About Arcons Technology, Inc.

Founded in 1998, Arcons provides customizable solutions tailored to clients' needs fully and cost effectively. At present, Arcons' solutions are in use by firms cumulatively managing over $1 trillion.

Arcons' Portfolio Edge product suite, a SaaS offering, offers modules for billing, reporting, trading, rebalancing, CRM and advisor/client Portal. Clients can implement selected or all modules per their needs.

Media Contact

Jeevan Gosavi

(650) 533-3452

[email protected]

SOURCE Arcons Technology, Inc.