Introducing Glow™, USANA's first skin supplement

SALT LAKE CITY, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a global leader in cellular nutrition, proudly announces the launch of Glow, an innovative skincare supplement designed to support radiant, even-toned skin from within.*

Glow represents a new frontier for USANA—moving beyond topical solutions to address skin health at the cellular level. Formulated with clinically studied ingredients, Glow helps maintain skin clarity, supports collagen production, and helps support the skin against environmental stress, pollution, and oxidative photoaging.

One Capsule, Endless Glow—Radiant Skin Starts Within with USANA's New Glow Skin Supplement

"Consumers are redefining beauty by prioritizing skin health from the inside out," said Brent Neidig, chief commercial officer at USANA. "They want solutions that complement traditional skincare and deliver meaningful, visible results. With Glow, we've developed a sophisticated, science-driven formula that supports radiance, even skin tone, and skin resilience—all in one simple daily capsule."*

Advanced Ingredient Technology

At the heart of Glow is a unique combination of potent, clinically studied ingredients anchored by Damasty®†, an innovative, powerful ingredient blend designed to nourish your skin at the cellular level. Damasty®† includes:

Rose extract – Soothing antioxidant-rich extract that restores glowing radiance by supporting antioxidant activity to reduce oxidative stress that can show up as uneven tone and dullness.*





– Soothing antioxidant-rich extract that restores glowing radiance by supporting antioxidant activity to reduce oxidative stress that can show up as uneven tone and dullness.* Bioactive Melon Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) – Powerful endogenous antioxidant that helps reduce free radical damage and helps protect the skin from environmental stressors, which can accelerate visible effects of skin aging. Supports more even skin tone and helps reduce the appearance of pigmentation for a more balanced complexion.*





– Powerful endogenous antioxidant that helps reduce free radical damage and helps protect the skin from environmental stressors, which can accelerate visible effects of skin aging. Supports more even skin tone and helps reduce the appearance of pigmentation for a more balanced complexion.* Acerola Cherry Vitamin C – Highly potent and essential for collagen production; supports firm, smooth, and plump-looking skin.*

Glow also contains astaxanthin—a powerful antioxidant from red algae that fights the appearance of fine lines and dull skin; and grape seed extract—an ingredient high in omega-6 fatty acids that supports your skin moisture barrier and helps to optimize hydration for glowing skin.*

Together, these ingredients work synergistically to support hydration, even skin tone, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.*

Clinically Backed Results

Glow's key ingredient, Damasty®†, is supported by clinical research demonstrating measurable improvements in skin appearance. The trials consisted of 162 women, aged 18–65, and reported results that include:

Clinical measurements:

26% increase in skin radiance after two months

40% increase in radiance after three months

65% improvement in skin uniformity after three months

Consumer perception:

100% of participants showed increased skin radiance within two months

Additionally, key ingredients have been shown to optimize antioxidant defenses and promote the skin's resilience to environmental stressors.*

Be one of the first to try USANA's revolutionary Glow by visiting usana.com.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE: USNA) has been providing premium-quality nutrition and lifestyle products for more than 30 years. From its award-winning supplements manufactured in its FDA-registered facility to its cutting-edge Celavive skincare and healthy living products, USANA is committed to empowering people to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

Discover the future of nutrition at USANA.com or explore the science at AskTheScientists.com.

Media Contact:

(801) 954-7645

media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

SOURCE USANA