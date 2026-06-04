USANA's CellSentials and Research and Development team honored at the awards

SALT LAKE CITY, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA, a leader in global nutrition, earned two Best of State awards in Salt Lake City, Utah, recognizing its CellSentials supplements and Research and Development team.

USANA took home two Best of State medals this year in the following categories:

USANA Earns Dual Best of State Honors for Product Innovation and Development

Dietary Supplement —USANA CellSentials took home this honor for the tenth consecutive year

—USANA CellSentials took home this honor for the tenth consecutive year Research and Development—USANA's R&D team won for the eighth time

To learn more about USANA and its award-winning products, please visit USANA.com.

"We are beyond honored to receive Best of State recognition for both CellSentials and our Research and Development team," said Dr. Kathryn Armstrong, USANA chief scientific officer. "These awards reflect the scientific rigor, innovation, and commitment to quality that define USANA. From research and formulation to manufacturing and testing, every step of our product development process is guided by a commitment to excellence. Recognition like this reinforces our mission to develop products that deliver the highest standards of quality and trust for our Brand Partners and customers."

The Best of State Awards were created in 2003 to recognize outstanding individuals, organizations, and businesses in Utah. Best of State candidates are evaluated by a panel of more than 100 judges based on three criteria: achievement in the field of endeavor; innovation or creativity in approaches, techniques, methods, or processes; and contribution to improving the quality of life in Utah.

These honors are part of a long history of recognition for the company. Since 1992, USANA has won more than 900 local, national, and international awards.

About USANA

USANA has been providing premium-quality nutrition and lifestyle products for more than 30 years. From its award-winning supplements manufactured in its FDA-registered facility to its cutting-edge Celavive skincare and healthy living products, USANA is committed to empowering people to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

Discover the future of nutrition at USANA.com or explore the science at AskTheScientists.com.

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SOURCE USANA