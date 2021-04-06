One Day, 5,000 Job Openings: Taco Bell® Restaurants Plan for Major Hiring Push on Wednesday, April 21

Adhering to COVID-19 safety precautions, this year's Hiring Parties will be held outside, in creative locations like patio areas—some candidates may even be able to participate in drive-up interviews without needing to leave their car. Among other protocols, all participants and interview spots will stay at least six feet apart and masks are mandatory.

"It's no secret that the labor market is tight, which is why we are thrilled to host our fourth round of Hiring Parties in partnership with our franchisees," said Kelly McCulloch, Taco Bell's Chief People Officer. "This initiative continues to be successful for us year after year, and we welcome candidates to join in to learn more about what makes Taco Bell a great place to work. We're eager to welcome prospective new hires into the family and show them why working at Taco Bell can be more than just a job."

Whether employees are simply looking to start with Taco Bell for their first job, or stay with the brand for longer-term career growth, Taco Bell restaurants have as much variety in its job opportunities as it does in its menu. Taco Bell has continued to evolve its benefits for corporate employees who stay with the brand over time*. Most recently, general managers at company-owned stores now have expanded leadership benefits, including up to four weeks accrued vacation per year. General managers of company locations will also receive four weeks of paid "baby bonding" time for new parents and guardians and eight weeks of fully-paid short-term disability after the birth of a child. Regardless of tenure, team members are also encouraged to apply for a Live Más Scholarship to pursue their educational dreams; up to $2.5 million will be given to team members this year alone.

Collaborating closely with its franchisees, Taco Bell restaurants have pivoted its roles and recruitment efforts in navigating the past year. The goal is to hire 5,000 team members across the system for the April Hiring Parties day as Taco Bell looks ahead to more restaurant reopenings, remodels and new builds throughout 2021. Open roles will vary per each restaurant's needs but will include positions at all levels, from Food Champion to General Manager. Restaurants will also be hiring for more 'bellhops' to support drive-thru service with tablet ordering.

In working towards its goal of having 10,000 locations open globally this decade, Taco Bell restaurants are just as excited to continue offering more elevated, innovative opportunities for team members. Candidates who are interested in applying for Taco Bell roles near them can visit jobs.tacobell.com**.

*Taco Bell Corp. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Applicants for all job openings are welcome and will be considered without regard to race, gender, age, national origin, color, religion, disability, military status, or any other basis protected by applicable federal, state or local law. Any offer of employment is contingent upon a satisfactory background check and proof of employment eligibility.

**Those applying for work with a franchisee of Taco Bell are not applying for a position with Taco Bell Corp. or any of its affiliates. If hired, the franchisee will be your only employer. Franchisees are independent business owners who set their own wage and benefit programs that can vary among franchisees.

