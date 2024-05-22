One-Day "Blitz Build" by AEC Cares to Renovate Sasha Bruce Youthwork Home for Boys in Washington, D.C., on June 5

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEC Cares – a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that brings together members of the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries – will host a one-day "blitz build" Day of Service to benefit Sasha Bruce Youthwork (SBY), a leading provider of services for youth in Washington, D.C. This year's AEC Cares project reflects the organization's continued commitment to transforming spaces and lives. Nearly 100 volunteers will gather to renovate SBY's Residential Empowerment Adolescent Community Home (REACH) in Capitol Hill, which is a residence for boys ages 12-17 who are awaiting trial and in need of additional community and social support.

More details:

Who : This year's #AECCaresProjectDC will mobilize volunteers including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals to renovate Sasha Bruce Youthworks' REACH property. This event is sponsored by AEC Cares, including founding member and primary organizer ConstructConnect, a leading provider of software solutions for the preconstruction industry, and other industry partners including YKK AP America Inc., Andersen Windows & Doors, Levolor, Mapei, Material Bank, PPG, RAB, ROCKWOOL Insulation, Sika USA , Spartan Surfaces, and USG as well as pro bono team members Ian Walker , Whiting-Turner, CRB, CannonDesign, Perkins Eastman , WDG, Teass Warren Architects, and Stantec.





: This year's #AECCaresProjectDC will mobilize volunteers including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals to renovate Sasha Bruce Youthworks' REACH property. This event is sponsored by AEC Cares, including founding member and primary organizer ConstructConnect, a leading provider of software solutions for the preconstruction industry, and other industry partners including YKK AP America Inc., Andersen Windows & Doors, Levolor, Mapei, Material Bank, PPG, RAB, ROCKWOOL Insulation, Sika , Spartan Surfaces, and USG as well as pro bono team members , Whiting-Turner, CRB, CannonDesign, , WDG, Teass Warren Architects, and Stantec. What: Renovation efforts will focus on enhancing a homelike environment for the young residents of REACH while also creating spaces to support the home's mission to provide an alternative to institutionalization through individual, group, and family counseling, educational remediation, life skills coaching, and self-esteem building.





Renovation efforts will focus on enhancing a homelike environment for the young residents of REACH while also creating spaces to support the home's mission to provide an alternative to institutionalization through individual, group, and family counseling, educational remediation, life skills coaching, and self-esteem building. Where: REACH is located at 716 I Street SE, Washington, DC 20003.





REACH is located at 716 I Street SE, 20003. When: The #AECCaresProjectDC Day of Service will be held on Wednesday, June 5 , from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) .





The #AECCaresProjectDC Day of Service will be held on , from . Media Opportunities: Members of the media are invited to tour the REACH property at 716 I Street SE, Washington, DC 20003, from 11:15-11:45 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday , June 5, and to hear lunchtime remarks from project leaders at a nearby location. Photos and quotes are available for members of the media upon request.



Speakers include:



Sasha Bruce Youthwork Founder and Executive Director Debby Shore will be available to speak about this project's impact and the organization's 50-year legacy of service in Washington, D.C. AEC Cares Board of Directors President Jennifer Johnson will be available to talk about this year's project and the organization's commitment to changing lives by changing living spaces since 2011. A client of Sasha Bruce Youthwork will share REACH's impact on his life. Oye Owolewa, the elected Shadow Representative of the U.S. House of Representatives from the District of Columbia , will speak on the importance of nonprofits serving youth in our communities and the benefits of public/private partnerships.

Members of the media are invited to tour the REACH property at 716 I Street SE, 20003, from , June 5, and to hear lunchtime remarks from project leaders at a nearby location. Photos and quotes are available for members of the media upon request. Speakers include:

To learn more, visit AECCares.com. For questions or requests, contact [email protected].

About ConstructConnect

Construction Starts Here™ at ConstructConnect, where our mission is to help the construction industry start every project on a solid foundation. A leading provider of software solutions for the preconstruction industry, ConstructConnect empowers commercial construction firms to streamline their workflows and maximize productivity. Learn more at ConstructConnect.com.

About AEC Cares

AEC Cares is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation led and supported by founding partner ConstructConnect as well as generous sponsors, donors, and volunteers. Bringing together architects, contractors, manufacturers, and industry professionals, AEC Cares works to create positive change through meaningful projects that benefit a new community every year. To learn more, visit AECCares.com.

About Sasha Bruce Youthwork

Sasha Bruce Youthwork is proud to celebrate its 50 years of empowering youth. We believe that stronger youth and stronger communities are simply better together. Through a holistic approach to care, Sasha Bruce has been disrupting the cycle of homelessness for over 6,500 young people and their families while creating opportunities for them to thrive in the greater Washington, D.C., region. Learn more about how we are building stronger communities at SashaBruce.org.

SOURCE ConstructConnect