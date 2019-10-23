One Day Valuation of Emerging Technologies Seminar: Introduction to Patent Valuation Gauntlet (PVG) - Atlanta, GA, United States - February 4, 2020
The overwhelming value of most early-stage companies resides in their intellectual assets. However, senior managers of such companies usually have no idea how to value their inventions. This is unfortunate as the inability to value intangible assets puts companies at a severe disadvantage when trying to monetize their discoveries through capital raises, licensing, joint-ventures or sales.
Inventors, investors, patentees, licensors, and licensees must be able to articulate the value of their patents and emerging technologies. Otherwise, they will never receive the valuations that they deserve.
This seminar will introduce you to the Patent Valuation Gauntlet (PVG). In deriving the value of a patent, PVG takes into account commercial value, assertion value, blocking value, cross-licensing value, reputational value as well as patent invalidity risks and design around risks. The PVG worksheet contains more than 900 issues that should be considered when calculating the value of a patent.
Additional Valuation Considerations to be Discussed Include:
- Citation Analysis
- Enforceability
- Current Impact
- Claim Scope Breadth
- Technology Strength
- Validity Confidence
- Research Intensity
- Litigation Avoidance
- Science Strength
- Partnering Licensing Potential
- Innovation Cycle Time
- Technology Cogency
This seminar provides an in-depth review of more than 20 Valuation Methodologies such as:
- Cost Method
- Market Method
- Income Method
- Decision Trees
- Competitive Advantage Valuation
- 25% Rule
- The Monte Carlo Method
- Real Options Method
- Binomial Method
- Probability Weighted Expected Return Method
- Relief from Royalty Method
- Excess Earnings Method
- Markov Chains
Case studies/exercises relating to the following are among those reviewed in the course:
- Acquisition Comparables
- Stock Price Indication Methods
- Venture Funding Comparables
- Cross-Licensing
