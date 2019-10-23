One Day Valuation of Emerging Technologies Seminar: Introduction to Patent Valuation Gauntlet (PVG) - Atlanta, GA, United States - February 4, 2020

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Valuation of Emerging Technologies" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overwhelming value of most early-stage companies resides in their intellectual assets. However, senior managers of such companies usually have no idea how to value their inventions. This is unfortunate as the inability to value intangible assets puts companies at a severe disadvantage when trying to monetize their discoveries through capital raises, licensing, joint-ventures or sales.

Inventors, investors, patentees, licensors, and licensees must be able to articulate the value of their patents and emerging technologies. Otherwise, they will never receive the valuations that they deserve.

This seminar will introduce you to the Patent Valuation Gauntlet (PVG). In deriving the value of a patent, PVG takes into account commercial value, assertion value, blocking value, cross-licensing value, reputational value as well as patent invalidity risks and design around risks. The PVG worksheet contains more than 900 issues that should be considered when calculating the value of a patent.



Additional Valuation Considerations to be Discussed Include:

Citation Analysis

Enforceability

Current Impact

Claim Scope Breadth

Technology Strength

Validity Confidence

Research Intensity

Litigation Avoidance

Science Strength

Partnering Licensing Potential

Innovation Cycle Time

Technology Cogency

Bonus Book: Attendees of live courses receive a handbook for FREE. This Valuation of Emerging Technologies Handbook includes over 300 slides, articles, and presentations that focus on all aspects of valuing early-stage technologies. Over 40 valuation methodologies are illustrated as well as dozens of patent valuation metrics.

This seminar provides an in-depth review of more than 20 Valuation Methodologies such as:

Cost Method

Market Method

Income Method

Decision Trees

Competitive Advantage Valuation

25% Rule

The Monte Carlo Method

Real Options Method

Binomial Method

Probability Weighted Expected Return Method

Relief from Royalty Method

Excess Earnings Method

Markov Chains

Bayesian Analysis

Probabalistic Methodologies

Case studies/exercises relating to the following are among those reviewed in the course:

Acquisition Comparables

Stock Price Indication Methods

Venture Funding Comparables

Cross-Licensing

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmcp67



