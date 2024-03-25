One Degree Welcomes Back Founding CTO and Policy Expert as Member of Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Degree is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Lukoff to its Board of Directors. Having served as One Degree's founding Chief Technology Officer before serving as Chief Operating Officer, Lukoff returns to the organization as a board member, bringing a wealth of experience in product development as well as federal policy, particularly in poverty alleviation, public benefits, and technology.

"I am thrilled to welcome Eric back to One Degree as he brings both a dedication to our mission and a long track record of driving social change at our organization and beyond," said One Degree CEO Rey Faustino. "His insights, strategic guidance, and deep familiarity with our work will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our reach in the social care sector."

Currently serving as Legislative Director for a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Lukoff's career has been characterized by a deep commitment to leveraging technology, policy, and the law to empower underrepresented and marginalized communities. Previously, Lukoff was a Congressional Innovation Fellow in the U.S. Senate, and earlier in his career, he played key roles in building large-scale consumer web platforms, including Change.org, Vote.org, and VoteAmerica. He also holds a B.A. in Computer Science and Political Science from Goucher College, and is currently pursuing a J.D. at American University Washington College of Law.

On his return to the organization, Lukoff shared, "I'm honored to be back at One Degree—my home for many years—particularly at this critical time. Policy and market dynamics that favor corporate investors threaten to drive out nonprofit, community-driven solutions that empower people to truly break the cycle of poverty. The role One Degree plays—as a technology platform, an innovative engine, and a thought leader in social care—is more important than ever. After helping millions of individuals find the resources they need to improve their lives for more than a decade, now is the time to position the organization for the years to come. I look forward to working with Rey and the board to further secure One Degree's future."

About One Degree

One Degree empowers people to build healthy and fulfilling lives through equity-centered technology and deep community partnerships.

