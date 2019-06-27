One Drop's Digital Diabetes Management System Now Available in Select US Apple Stores

"The healthcare industry is deeply invested in resisting progress, but consumerized, data-driven, digital health is becoming a reality," said Jeff Dachis, One Drop Founder and CEO. "Diabetes affects more than 30 million Americans today, many of whom face a tremendous amount of stigma and lack of adequate support from an over-burdened system. One Drop is shifting value towards the consumer, while remaining relentlessly focused on improving outcomes and quality of life."

One Drop's industry-leading digital diabetes coaching and education program was the first ever to be recognized by the American Diabetes Association and has since been expanded to offer programs for pre-diabetes, weight management, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. The program connects each participant with a dedicated Certified Diabetes Educator to successfully manage their condition.

The company recently expanded its AI-powered Predictive Insights to include 8-hour blood glucose forecasts for One Drop | Mobile iOS users with type 2 diabetes, including those on oral medications and/or basal insulin regimens, making One Drop the only provider of blood glucose forecasts for people with type 2 diabetes. Additionally, the One Drop app offers an easy-to-use Personal Health Assistant — a digital tool for monitoring medication, food and physical activity as well as blood sugar, blood pressure, weight, and other health markers.

Through industry leading integrations, One Drop has become one of the fastest growing diabetes management solutions worldwide. The One Drop | Mobile app supports HealthKit, CareKit, Health Records, and Siri Shortcuts on iPhone, supports Google Fit on Android, and integrates directly with Fitbit and Dexcom on both iPhone and Android devices. The One Drop | Chrome glucose monitor also sends blood glucose data directly to iPhone, Apple Watch, and Android devices.

One Drop's unique approach combines personalized one-on-one coaching, AI-powered insights, and the latest mobile technology to deliver affordable, effective care to the greatest number of people possible. Proprietary machine learning — powered by health data collected from over 1.2 million One Drop users — generates actionable advice that connects behavior with outcomes to simplify decision making and promote lasting behavior change.

ABOUT ONE DROP

One Drop is a digital health company harnessing the power of mobile computing and data science to transform the lives of people with diabetes and other chronic conditions worldwide. The One Drop platform brings affordable, accessible diabetes care to everyone with diabetes and a smartphone, as well as their employers, insurers and health care providers. One Drop's consumer services are available for purchase in-app (iOS and Android) and at getonedrop.com. One Drop | Mobile is available for free download worldwide (iOS and Android). And, for more information on helping your organization lower the cost of care, contact results@onedrop.today.

SOURCE One Drop

Related Links

http://www.onedrop.today

