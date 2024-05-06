ONE Gas Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Affirms 2024 Financial Guidance

Declares Second Quarter Dividend

TULSA, Okla., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced its first quarter financial results, affirmed its 2024 financial guidance and declared its quarterly dividend.

"Efficient capital execution and our focus on safe operations position us well to serve a growing customer base," said Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer. "Based on our first quarter results, we remain on track to achieve the midpoint of our 2024 financial guidance."

FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

First quarter 2024 net income was $99.3 million , or $1.75 per diluted share, compared with $102.6 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, in the first quarter 2023;

, or per diluted share, compared with $102.6 million, or per diluted share, in the first quarter 2023; While weather across the Company's service areas was 9 percent warmer than normal, the impact on operating income was mitigated by weather normalization mechanisms;

For the seventh consecutive year, ONE Gas was awarded the American Gas Association Safety Achievement Award for excellence in employee safety; and

The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share ( $2.64 annualized), payable on June 4, 2024 , to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2024 .

FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

ONE Gas reported operating income of $145.9 million in the first quarter 2024, compared with $149.2 million in the first quarter 2023, which primarily reflects:

an increase of $8.5 million in employee-related costs due in part to planned investments in the Company's workforce and ongoing in-sourcing efforts; and

in employee-related costs due in part to planned investments in the Company's workforce and ongoing in-sourcing efforts; and a decrease of $3.7 million in revenue due to lower sales volumes, net of the impact of weather normalization mechanisms.

These impacts were partially offset by:

an increase of $11.2 million in revenue from new rates.

Actual heating degree days across the Company's service areas were 4,741 for the first quarter 2024, 9 percent warmer than normal weather and 3 percent warmer than the same period last year. The impact on operating income was mitigated by weather normalization mechanisms.

Excluding interest related to KGSS-I bonds, net interest expense increased $1.7 million for the three months ending March 31, 2024, due primarily to the issuance of $300 million of 5.10 percent senior notes in December 2023 and the repayment of $300 million of 3.61 percent senior notes and $473 million of 1.10 percent senior notes in February and March 2024, respectively.

Income tax expense includes a credit for amortization of the regulatory liability associated with excess deferred income taxes (EDIT) of $10.1 million and $9.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

Capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $179.4 million for the first quarter 2024 compared with $164.6 million in the same period last year, primarily representing expenditures for system integrity and extension of service to new areas.

REGULATORY ACTIVITIES UPDATE

In February 2024, Oklahoma Natural Gas filed its annual Performance-Based Rate Change application for the test year ended December 2023. The filing includes a requested $31.8 million base rate revenue increase, $2.4 million energy efficiency incentive and $12.8 million of EDIT to be credited to customers in 2025. A hearing is scheduled for June 4, 2024.

In March 2024, Kansas Gas Service submitted a general rate case requesting an increase in net base rates of $58.1 million. The filing's total request is for a $93.1 million increase, which includes $35.0 million in revenue increase that is already approved and collected through Gas System Reliability Surcharge filings. Kansas Gas Service proposed a performance-based ratemaking mechanism and a rate class designation for residential customers based on annual usage.

In March 2024, Texas Gas Service made a Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program (GRIP) filing for all customers in the West-North service area, requesting a $8.6 million increase to be effective in July 2024.

In February 2024, Texas Gas Service made a GRIP filing for all customers in the Central- Gulf service area, requesting a $12.3 million increase to be effective in June 2024.

2024 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

ONE Gas affirmed the financial guidance it issued on Nov. 29, 2023, with 2024 net income expected to be in the range of $214 million to $231 million, or $3.70 to $4.00 per diluted share. Capital expenditures, including asset removal costs, are expected to be approximately $750 million in 2024.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

APPENDIX

ONE Gas, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended

March 31, (Unaudited) 2024 2023

(Thousands of dollars, except

per share amounts) Total revenues $ 758,320 $ 1,032,143 Cost of natural gas 383,003 665,799 Operating expenses Operations and maintenance 132,783 126,683 Depreciation and amortization 76,572 71,264 General taxes 20,102 19,166 Total operating expenses 229,457 217,113 Operating income 145,860 149,231 Other income (expense), net 3,508 2,581 Interest expense, net (31,357) (30,115) Income before income taxes 118,011 121,697 Income taxes (18,694) (19,076) Net income $ 99,317 $ 102,621 Earnings per share

Basic $ 1.75 $ 1.85 Diluted $ 1.75 $ 1.84 Average shares (thousands)



Basic

56,729

55,538 Diluted

56,800

55,800 Dividends declared per share of stock $ 0.66 $ 0.65

ONE Gas, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31, December 31, (Unaudited) 2024 2023 Assets (Thousands of dollars) Property, plant and equipment Property, plant and equipment $ 8,606,475 $ 8,468,967 Accumulated depreciation and amortization 2,368,521 2,333,755 Net property, plant and equipment 6,237,954 6,135,212 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 11,509 18,835 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 9,963 20,552 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 21,472 39,387 Accounts receivable, net 324,505 347,864 Materials and supplies 80,349 77,649 Natural gas in storage 110,451 187,097 Regulatory assets 94,692 75,308 Other current assets 32,226 37,899 Total current assets 663,695 765,204 Goodwill and other assets Regulatory assets 283,851 287,906 Securitized intangible asset, net 286,234 293,619 Goodwill 157,953 157,953 Other assets 134,350 131,100 Total goodwill and other assets 862,388 870,578 Total assets $ 7,764,037 $ 7,770,994

ONE Gas, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)





March 31, December 31, (Unaudited) 2024 2023 Equity and Liabilities (Thousands of dollars)



Equity and long-term debt

Common stock, $0.01 par value:

authorized 250,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 56,569,396 shares at March 31, 2024; issued and outstanding 56,545,924 shares at December 31, 2023 $ 566 $ 565 Paid-in capital 2,031,168 2,028,755 Retained earnings 799,443 737,739 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,192) (1,182) Total equity 2,829,985 2,765,877 Other long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs 1,878,260 1,877,895 Securitized utility tariff bonds, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs 268,102 282,506 Total long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs 2,146,362 2,160,401 Total equity and long-term debt 4,976,347 4,926,278 Current liabilities Current maturities of other long-term debt 13 772,984 Current maturities of securitized utility tariff bonds 28,183 27,430 Notes payable 953,400 88,500 Accounts payable 196,583 278,056 Accrued taxes other than income 64,405 68,793 Regulatory liabilities 34,844 66,901 Customer deposits 58,064 62,187 Other current liabilities 68,032 112,370 Total current liabilities 1,403,524 1,477,221 Deferred credits and other liabilities Deferred income taxes 781,316 752,068 Regulatory liabilities 487,475 500,478 Employee benefit obligations 20,220 20,265 Other deferred credits 95,155 94,684 Total deferred credits and other liabilities 1,384,166 1,367,495 Commitments and contingencies



Total liabilities and equity $ 7,764,037 $ 7,770,994

ONE Gas, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three Months Ended

March 31, (Unaudited) 2024 2023

(Thousands of dollars)





Operating activities



Net income $ 99,317 $ 102,621 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 76,572 71,264 Deferred income taxes 16,247 9,364 Share-based compensation expense 3,117 2,821 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,675 3,925 Proceeds from government securitization of winter weather event costs — 197,366 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 21,684 56,336 Materials and supplies (2,700) (2,160) Natural gas in storage 76,646 170,239 Asset removal costs (12,621) (13,567) Accounts payable (68,117) (157,533) Accrued taxes other than income (4,388) (2,204) Customer deposits (4,123) (1,387) Regulatory assets and liabilities - current (58,520) 5,585 Regulatory assets and liabilities - noncurrent 2,520 21,871 Other assets and liabilities - current (39,312) 3,573 Other assets and liabilities - noncurrent 265 952 Cash provided by operating activities 108,262 469,066 Investing activities Capital expenditures (166,751) (151,030) Other investing expenditures (1,259) (292) Other investing receipts 2,029 1,443 Cash used in investing activities (165,981) (149,879) Financing activities Borrowings (repayments) of notes payable, net 864,900 (272,000) Repayment of other long-term debt (773,000) — Repayment of securitized utility tariff bonds (13,780) — Dividends paid (37,336) (36,002) Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of stock compensation (980) (2,386) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 39,804 (310,388) Change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (17,915) 8,799 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 39,387 18,127 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 21,472 $ 26,926 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 41,497 $ 33,729 Cash paid (received) for income taxes, net $ (2,797) $ (1,870)

ONE Gas, Inc.

KGSS-I SECURITIZATION

In November 2022, Kansas Gas Service Securitization I, L.L.C. (KGSS-I) issued $336 million of securitized utility tariff bonds. KGSS-I used the proceeds from the issuance to purchase the Securitized Utility Tariff Property from Kansas Gas Service, pay for debt issuance costs, and reimburse Kansas Gas Service for upfront securitization costs paid on behalf of KGSS-I.

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2024, include $11.7 million associated with KGSS-I, which is offset by $7.5 million in operating and amortization expense and $4.1 million in net interest expense.

The following table summarizes the impact of KGSS-I on the consolidated balance sheets, for the periods indicated:



March 31, December 31,

2024 2023

(Thousands of dollars) Restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 9,963 $ 20,552 Accounts receivable 4,694 5,133 Securitized intangible asset, net 286,234 293,619 Current maturities of securitized utility tariff bonds 28,183 27,430 Accounts payable 118 394 Accrued interest 2,757 7,207 Securitized utility tariff bonds, excluding current maturities, net of discounts and issuance costs of $5.2 million and $5.3 million, respectively 268,102 282,506 Equity 1,731 1,768

The following table summarizes the impact of KGSS-I on the consolidated statements of income, for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2024 2023

(Thousands of dollars) Operating revenues $ 11,671 $ 11,933 Operating expense (111) (110) Amortization expense (7,385) (7,089) Interest income 188 75 Interest expense (4,327) (4,809) Income before income taxes $ 36 $ —

ONE Gas, Inc. INFORMATION AT A GLANCE







Three Months Ended

March 31, (Unaudited) 2024 2023

(Millions of dollars) Natural gas sales $ 694.1 $ 971.8 Transportation revenues $ 40.4 $ 38.9 Securitization customer charges $ 11.7 $ 11.9 Other revenues $ 12.1 $ 9.5 Total revenues $ 758.3 $ 1,032.1 Cost of natural gas $ 383.0 $ 665.8 Operating costs $ 152.8 $ 145.8 Depreciation and amortization $ 76.6 $ 71.3 Operating income $ 145.9 $ 149.2 Net income $ 99.3 $ 102.6 Capital expenditures and asset removal costs $ 179.4 $ 164.6 Volumes (Bcf) Natural gas sales Residential 52.4 54.6 Commercial and industrial 17.0 18.1 Other 1.1 1.1 Total sales volumes delivered 70.5 73.8 Transportation 63.4 64.9 Total volumes delivered 133.9 138.7 Average number of customers (in thousands) Residential 2,110 2,100 Commercial and industrial 165 165 Other 3 3 Transportation 12 12 Total customers 2,290 2,280 Heating Degree Days Actual degree days 4,741 4,872 Normal degree days 5,219 5,237 Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather (9.2) % (7.0) % Statistics by State Oklahoma Average number of customers (in thousands) 928 924 Actual degree days 1,681 1,719 Normal degree days 1,800 1,792 Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather (6.6) % (4.1) % Kansas Average number of customers (in thousands) 656 656 Actual degree days 2,201 2,251 Normal degree days 2,460 2,460 Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather (10.5) % (8.5) % Texas Average number of customers (in thousands) 706 700 Actual degree days 859 902 Normal degree days 959 985 Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather (10.4) % (8.4) %

