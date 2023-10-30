ONE Gas Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Narrows 2023 Earnings Guidance

Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced its third quarter financial results, narrowed its 2023 earnings guidance and declared its quarterly dividend.

"Our third quarter results reflect prudent financial management and the continued execution of our strategy," said Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer. "As we enter the winter heating season, we remain committed to safely serving our 2.3 million customers."

THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

Third quarter 2023 net income was $25.2 million , or $0.45 per diluted share, compared with $23.7 million , or $0.44 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2022;

, or per diluted share, compared with , or per diluted share, in the third quarter 2022; Year-to-date 2023 net income was $160.5 million , or $2.87 per diluted share, compared with $154.7 million , or $2.85 per diluted share, in the same period last year;

, or per diluted share, compared with , or per diluted share, in the same period last year; In September 2023 , the Company executed forward sale agreements for 1.38 million shares of common stock, at an initial price of $73.67 per share, with settlement by Dec. 31, 2024 ;

, the Company executed forward sale agreements for 1.38 million shares of common stock, at an initial price of per share, with settlement by ; In October 2023 , the Company entered into an agreement to increase capacity of the ONE Gas Credit Agreement to $1.2 billion from $1.0 billion ; and

, the Company entered into an agreement to increase capacity of the ONE Gas Credit Agreement to from ; and The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ( $2.60 annualized), payable on Dec. 1, 2023 , to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 15, 2023 .

THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

ONE Gas reported operating income of $57.2 million in the third quarter 2023, compared with $47.1 million in the third quarter 2022, which primarily reflects:

an increase of $14.6 million from new rates; and

from new rates; and an increase of $2.3 million due to lower outside service costs.

These increases were offset by an increase of $7.5 million in labor and benefit costs.

Net income for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2023, includes an increase in interest expense of $8.4 million, including $4.5 million in interest expense related to the securitized bonds in Kansas. Interest expense also increased due to a higher weighted average interest rate on commercial paper borrowings and the issuance of $300 million of 4.25 percent senior notes in August 2022.

Income tax expense includes a credit for amortization of the regulatory liability associated with excess deferred income taxes (EDIT) of $2.5 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2023, and 2022, respectively.

Capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $9.4 million higher for the third quarter 2023 compared with the same period last year, due primarily to expenditures for system integrity and extension of service to new areas.

YEAR-TO-DATE 2023 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Operating income for the nine-month 2023 period was $270.5 million, compared with $246.4 million in 2022, which primarily reflects:

an increase of $46.0 million from new rates; and

from new rates; and an increase of $4.4 million in residential sales due primarily to net customer growth in Oklahoma and Texas .

These increases were offset by:

an increase of $18.3 million in labor and benefits costs;

in labor and benefits costs; an increase of $3.3 million in bad debt expense;

in bad debt expense; a decrease of $2.5 million due to lower sales volumes, net of the impact of weather normalization mechanisms; and

due to lower sales volumes, net of the impact of weather normalization mechanisms; and an increase of $2.3 million in materials expense.

Weather across the service territories for the nine-month 2023 period was 8 percent warmer than normal and 14 percent warmer than the same period last year. The impact on operating income was mitigated by weather normalization mechanisms.

For the nine-month 2023 period, other income, net increased $12.1 million compared with the same period last year, due primarily to a $10.9 million higher return on investments associated with the nonqualified employee benefit plans.

Income tax expense includes a credit for amortization of the regulatory liability associated with EDIT of $15.5 million and $12.5 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, and 2022, respectively.

Interest expense increased $34.1 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, which includes an increase of $14.1 million related to the securitized bonds in Kansas. Interest expense was also impacted by a higher weighted average interest rate on commercial paper borrowings and the issuance of $300 million of 4.25 percent senior notes in August 2022.

Capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $539.1 million for the nine-month 2023 period compared with $446.9 million in the same period last year. The increase was due primarily to expenditures for system integrity and extension of service to new areas.

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, the Company executed forward sale agreements for shares of its common stock through an underwritten offering and its at-the-market equity program. No shares of common stock have been settled under these forward sale agreements. Had all shares been settled as of Sept. 30, 2023, it would have generated net proceeds of $351.2 million, as detailed below:

September 30, 2023







Net Proceeds Available



Maturity Shares Sold

(in thousands)

Forward Price At-the-Market Equity Program









December 29, 2023 289,403 $ 21,839 $ 75.46 December 31, 2024 926,465

74,143 $ 80.03 Total At-the-Market Equity Program 1,215,868

95,982 $ 78.94 Equity Forward Agreements December 29, 2023 1,400,000

107,382 $ 76.70 December 31, 2024 600,000

46,021 $ 76.70 December 31, 2024 1,200,000

88,581 $ 73.82 December 31, 2024 180,000

13,279 $ 73.77 Total Equity Forward Agreement 3,380,000

255,263 $ 75.52 Total forward sale agreements 4,595,868 $ 351,245 $ 76.43

On Sept. 30, 2023, $225.5 million of equity was available for issuance under the at-the-market equity program.

REGULATORY ACTIVITIES UPDATE

In December 2022, Oklahoma Natural Gas filed a request for a renewable natural gas (RNG) Pilot Program and Voluntary Tariff. The proposed tariff will give all residential, small commercial and industrial sales customers the option to purchase the environmental attributes of RNG up to the equivalent of 10 Dth per month. If approved, the tariff will be in effect through 2027. Assessment of the tariff and pilot program will be made in the rate case required to be filed on or before June 30, 2027. In September 2023, responsive testimony was filed by the Public Utility Division of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and the Attorney General's office supporting Oklahoma Natural Gas' request. On Oct. 6, 2023, a unanimous settlement recommending approval of the tariff was filed. At a hearing on Oct. 19, 2023, the administrative law judge recommended approval of the settlement. An order is expected to be approved in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In August 2023, Kansas Gas Service submitted an application to the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) requesting an increase of approximately $8.0 million related to its Gas System Reliability Surcharge filing. The KCC has until late December 2023 to issue an order.

In March 2023, Texas Gas Service made Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program filings for all customers in the West-North service area, requesting a $7.4 million increase effective in July 2023. In June 2023, El Paso, Socorro and Anthony denied the requested increase. Texas Gas Service appealed the municipalities' actions to the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC). All other municipalities, and the RRC, approved an increase of $7.3 million or allowed it to take effect with no action. Texas Gas Service implemented the new rates in June 2023, subject to adjustment depending upon the outcome of the appeal. In August 2023, the RRC granted the appeal and approved the increase.

2023 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

ONE Gas narrowed its earnings guidance issued on Nov. 30, 2022, with 2023 net income and earnings per share expected to be in the range of $227 million to $236 million, and $4.06 to $4.22 per diluted share. Capital expenditures, including asset removal costs, are expected to be approximately $725 million in 2023.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The ONE Gas executive management team will host a conference call on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (10 a.m. Central Daylight Time). The call also will be carried live on the ONE Gas website.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Some of the statements contained and incorporated in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. The forward-looking statements relate to our anticipated financial performance, liquidity, management's plans and objectives for our future operations, our business prospects, the outcome of regulatory and legal proceedings, market conditions and other matters. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following discussion is intended to identify important factors that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include the items identified in the preceding paragraph, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of our operations and other statements contained or incorporated in this news release identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "should," "goal," "forecast," "guidance," "could," "may," "continue," "might," "potential," "scheduled," "likely," and other words and terms of similar meaning.

One should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are applicable only as of the date of this news release. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Those factors may affect our operations, markets, products, services and prices. In addition to any assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with the forward-looking statements, factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statement include, among others, the following:

our ability to recover costs, income taxes and amounts equivalent to the cost of property, plant and equipment, regulatory assets and our allowed rate of return in our regulated rates or other recovery mechanisms;

cyber-attacks, which, according to experts, continue to increase in volume and sophistication, or breaches of technology systems that could disrupt our operations or result in the loss or exposure of confidential or sensitive customer, employee, vendor or Company information; further, increased remote working arrangements have required enhancements and modifications to our information technology infrastructure (e.g. Internet, Virtual Private Network, remote collaboration systems, etc.), and any failures of the technologies, including third-party service providers, that facilitate working remotely could limit our ability to conduct ordinary operations or expose us to increased risk or effect of an attack;

our ability to manage our operations and maintenance costs;

the concentration of our operations in Oklahoma , Kansas and Texas ;

, and ; changes in regulation of natural gas distribution services, particularly those in Oklahoma , Kansas and Texas ;

, and ; the economic climate and, particularly, its effect on the natural gas requirements of our residential and commercial customers;

the length and severity of a pandemic or other health crisis which could significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period;

competition from alternative forms of energy, including, but not limited to, electricity, solar power, wind power, geothermal energy and biofuels;

adverse weather conditions and variations in weather, including seasonal effects on demand and/or supply, the occurrence of severe storms in the territories in which we operate, and climate change, and the related effects on supply, demand, and costs;

indebtedness could make us more vulnerable to general adverse economic and industry conditions, limit our ability to borrow additional funds and/or place us at competitive disadvantage compared with competitors;

our ability to secure reliable, competitively priced and flexible natural gas transportation and supply, including decisions by natural gas producers to reduce production or shut-in producing natural gas wells and expiration of existing supply and transportation and storage arrangements that are not replaced with contracts with similar terms and pricing;

our ability to complete necessary or desirable expansion or infrastructure development projects, which may delay or prevent us from serving our customers or expanding our business;

operational and mechanical hazards or interruptions;

adverse labor relations;

the effectiveness of our strategies to reduce earnings lag, revenue protection strategies and risk mitigation strategies, which may be affected by risks beyond our control such as commodity price volatility, counterparty performance or creditworthiness and interest rate risk;

the capital-intensive nature of our business, and the availability of and access to, in general, funds to meet our debt obligations prior to or when they become due and to fund our operations and capital expenditures, either through (i) cash on hand, (ii) operating cash flow, or (iii) access to the capital markets and other sources of liquidity;

our ability to obtain capital on commercially reasonable terms, or on terms acceptable to us, or at all;

limitations on our operating flexibility, earnings and cash flows due to restrictions in our financing arrangements;

cross-default provisions in our borrowing arrangements, which may lead to our inability to satisfy all of our outstanding obligations in the event of a default on our part;

changes in the financial markets during the periods covered by the forward-looking statements, particularly those affecting the availability of capital and our ability to refinance existing debt and fund investments and acquisitions to execute our business strategy;

actions of rating agencies, including the ratings of debt, general corporate ratings and changes in the rating agencies' ratings criteria;

changes in inflation and interest rates;

our ability to recover the costs of natural gas purchased for our customers and any related financing required to support our purchase of natural gas supply;

impact of potential impairment charges;

volatility and changes in markets for natural gas and our ability to secure additional and sufficient liquidity on reasonable commercial terms to cover costs associated with such volatility;

possible loss of local distribution company franchises or other adverse effects caused by the actions of municipalities;

payment and performance by counterparties and customers as contracted and when due, including our counterparties maintaining ordinary course terms of supply and payments;

changes in existing or the addition of new environmental, safety, tax and other laws to which we and our subsidiaries are subject, including those that may require significant expenditures, significant increases in operating costs or, in the case of noncompliance, substantial fines or penalties;

the effectiveness of our risk-management policies and procedures, and employees violating our risk- management policies;

the uncertainty of estimates, including accruals and costs of environmental remediation;

advances in technology, including technologies that increase efficiency or that improve electricity's competitive position relative to natural gas;

population growth rates and changes in the demographic patterns of the markets we serve, and economic conditions in these areas' housing markets;

acts of nature and the potential effects of threatened or actual terrorism and war, including recent events in Europe and the Middle East ;

and the ; the sufficiency of insurance coverage to cover losses;

the effects of our strategies to reduce tax payments;

changes in accounting standards;

changes in corporate governance standards;

existence of material weaknesses in our internal controls;

our ability to comply with all covenants in our indentures and the ONE Gas Credit Agreement, a violation of which, if not cured in a timely manner, could trigger a default of our obligations;

our ability to attract and retain talented employees, management and directors, and shortage of skilled-labor;

unexpected increases in the costs of providing health care benefits, along with pension and postemployment health care benefits, as well as declines in the discount rates on, declines in the market value of the debt and equity securities of, and increases in funding requirements for, our defined benefit plans; and

our ability to successfully complete merger, acquisition or divestiture plans, regulatory or other limitations imposed as a result of a merger, acquisition or divestiture, and the success of the business following a merger, acquisition or divestiture.

These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. Other factors could also have material adverse effects on our future results. These and other risks are described in greater detail in Part 1, Item 1A, Risk Factors, in our Annual Report. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward- looking statement whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or change in circumstances, expectations or otherwise.

APPENDIX

ONE Gas, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022

(Thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)









Total revenues $ 335,816 $ 359,363 $ 1,766,073 $ 1,759,797 Cost of natural gas 70,910 126,197 866,950 954,394 Operating expenses Operations and maintenance 121,623 113,832 366,921 339,506 Depreciation and amortization 68,435 55,234 207,246 167,414 General taxes 17,645 17,048 54,501 52,105 Total operating expenses 207,703 186,114 628,668 559,025 Operating income 57,203 47,052 270,455 246,378 Other income (expense), net 55 793 4,810 (7,335) Interest expense, net (27,961) (19,551) (85,561) (51,466) Income before income taxes 29,297 28,294 189,704 187,577 Income taxes (4,108) (4,593) (29,205) (32,867) Net income $ 25,189 $ 23,701 $ 160,499 $ 154,710 Earnings per share







Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 2.89 $ 2.86 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.44 $ 2.87 $ 2.85 Average shares (thousands)







Basic 55,624 54,310 55,576 54,164 Diluted 55,975 54,482 55,897 54,282 Dividends declared per share of stock $ 0.65 $ 0.62 $ 1.95 $ 1.86

ONE Gas, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



September 30, December 31, (Unaudited) 2023 2022 Assets (Thousands of dollars)





Property, plant and equipment



Property, plant and equipment $ 8,284,972 $ 7,834,557 Accumulated depreciation and amortization 2,299,294 2,205,717 Net property, plant and equipment 5,985,678 5,628,840 Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 9,192 9,681 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 8,846 8,446 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 18,038 18,127 Accounts receivable, net 177,467 553,834 Materials and supplies 74,918 70,873 Natural gas in storage 204,407 269,205 Regulatory assets 64,161 275,572 Other current assets 25,374 29,997 Total current assets 564,365 1,217,608 Goodwill and other assets



Regulatory assets 302,164 330,831 Securitized intangible asset, net 302,081 323,838 Goodwill 157,953 157,953 Other assets 120,206 117,326 Total goodwill and other assets 882,404 929,948 Total assets $ 7,432,447 $ 7,776,396

ONE Gas, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)



September 30, December 31, (Unaudited) 2023 2022 Equity and Liabilities (Thousands of dollars)



Equity and long-term debt

Common stock, $0.01 par value:

authorized 250,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 55,450,481 shares at September 30, 2023; issued and outstanding 55,349,954 shares at December 31, 2022 $ 555 $ 553 Paid-in capital 1,943,536 1,932,714 Retained earnings 703,361 651,863 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (705) (704) Total equity 2,646,747 2,584,426 Other long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs 1,580,552 2,352,400 Securitized utility tariff bonds, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs 282,049 309,343 Total long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs 1,862,601 2,661,743 Total equity and long-term debt 4,509,348 5,246,169 Current liabilities Current maturities of other long-term debt 772,911 12 Current maturities of securitized utility tariff bonds 27,514 20,716 Notes payable 326,950 552,000 Accounts payable 168,648 360,493 Accrued taxes other than income 67,527 78,352 Regulatory liabilities 62,807 47,867 Customer deposits 66,993 57,854 Other current liabilities 78,348 72,125 Total current liabilities 1,571,698 1,189,419 Deferred credits and other liabilities Deferred income taxes 733,206 698,456 Regulatory liabilities 509,435 529,441 Employee benefit obligations 19,642 19,587 Other deferred credits 89,118 93,324 Total deferred credits and other liabilities 1,351,401 1,340,808 Commitments and contingencies



Total liabilities and equity $ 7,432,447 $ 7,776,396

ONE Gas, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Unaudited) 2023 2022

(Thousands of dollars) Operating activities

Net income $ 160,499 $ 154,710 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 207,246 167,414 Deferred income taxes 14,733 (21,498) Share-based compensation expense 9,259 8,286 Provision for doubtful accounts 7,164 3,885 Proceeds from government securitization of winter weather event costs 197,366 1,330,582 Changes in assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable 369,203 149,533 Materials and supplies (4,045) (12,074) Natural gas in storage 64,798 (163,731) Asset removal costs (48,779) (34,386) Accounts payable (189,663) (84,404) Accrued taxes other than income (10,825) 6,352 Customer deposits 9,139 (449) Regulatory assets and liabilities - current 17,884 16,324 Regulatory assets and liabilities - noncurrent 28,667 60,650 Other assets and liabilities - current 7,656 (23,051) Other assets and liabilities - noncurrent 2,222 (2,317) Cash provided by operating activities 842,524 1,555,826 Investing activities



Capital expenditures (490,338) (412,519) Other investing expenditures (3,194) (2,419) Other investing receipts 4,121 2,695 Cash used in investing activities (489,411) (412,243) Financing activities



Repayments of notes payable, net (225,050) (70,600) Issuance of other long-term debt, net of discounts — 297,591 Long-term debt financing costs — (2,695) Issuance of common stock 3,176 37,104 Repayment of other long-term debt — (1,300,000) Repayment of securitized utility tariff bonds (20,716) — Dividends paid (108,049) (100,386) Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of stock compensation (2,563) (3,083) Cash used in financing activities (353,202) (1,142,069) Change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (89) 1,514 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of

period 18,127 8,852 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 18,038 $ 10,366 Supplemental cash flow information:



Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 78,798 $ 67,659 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 17,051 $ 56,000

ONE Gas, Inc.

KGSS-I SECURITIZATION

In November 2022, Kansas Gas Service Securitization I, L.L.C. (KGSS-I) issued $336 million of securitized utility tariff bonds. KGSS-I used the proceeds from the issuance to purchase the Securitized Utility Tariff Property from Kansas Gas Service, pay for debt issuance costs, and reimburse Kansas Gas Service for upfront securitization costs paid on behalf of KGSS-I.

Revenues for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2023, include an increase of $12.0 million associated with KGSS-I, which is offset by $7.6 million in amortization and operating expense and $4.3 million in net interest expense. Revenues for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, include an increase of $35.8 million associated with KGSS-I, which is offset by $22.1 million in amortization and operating expense and $13.5 million in net interest expense.

The following table summarizes the impact of KGSS-I on the consolidated balance sheets, for the periods indicated:



September 30, December 31,

2023 2022

(Thousands of dollars) Restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 8,846 $ 8,446 Accounts receivable 3,539 4,862 Securitized intangible asset, net 302,081 323,838 Current maturities of securitized utility tariff bonds 27,514 20,716 Accounts payable 318 3,204 Accrued interest 2,882 2,202 Securitized utility tariff bonds, excluding current maturities, net of $5.7 million of discounts and

issuance costs 282,049 309,343 Equity 1,703 1,681

The following table summarizes the impact of KGSS-I on the consolidated statements of income, for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

(Thousands of dollars) Operating revenues $ 12,014 $ 35,754 Operating expense

(113)

(332) Amortization expense

(7,489)

(21,758) Interest income

259

560 Interest expense

(4,548)

(14,101) Income before income taxes $ 123 $ 123

ONE Gas, Inc. INFORMATION AT A GLANCE



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022

(Millions of dollars)



Natural gas sales $ 286.0 $ 322.9 $ 1,606.0 $ 1,643.1 Transportation revenues $ 29.6 $ 28.0 97.6 92.8 Securitization customer charges $ 12.0 $ 0.0 $ 35.8 $ 0.0 Other revenues $ 8.2 $ 8.5 $ 26.7 $ 23.9 Total revenues $ 335.8 $ 359.4 $ 1,766.1 $ 1,759.8 Cost of natural gas $ 70.9 $ 126.2 $ 867.0 $ 954.4 Operating costs $ 139.3 $ 130.9 $ 421.4 $ 391.6 Depreciation and amortization $ 68.4 $ 55.2 $ 207.2 $ 167.4 Operating income $ 57.2 $ 47.1 $ 270.5 $ 246.4 Net income $ 25.2 $ 23.7 $ 160.5 $ 154.7 Capital expenditures and asset removal costs $ 184.3 $ 174.9 $ 539.1 $ 446.9 Volumes (Bcf)







Natural gas sales







Residential 8.6 7.5 76.0 81.9 Commercial and industrial 4.1 4.3 28.0 29.8 Other 0.2 0.1 1.7 1.8 Total sales volumes delivered 12.9 11.9 105.7 113.5 Transportation 51.3 50.7 169.1 171.2 Total volumes delivered 64.2 62.6 274.8 284.7 Average number of customers (in thousands) Residential 2,076 2,068 2,088 2,079 Commercial and industrial 160 161 163 163 Other 3 3 3 3 Transportation 12 12 12 12 Total customers 2,251 2,244 2,266 2,257 Heating Degree Days Actual degree days 1 14 5,466 6,348 Normal degree days 56 54 5,960 5,978 Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather * * (8.3) % 6.2 % Statistics by State Oklahoma Average number of customers (in thousands) 912 907 918 913 Actual degree days 0 0 1,953 2,204 Normal degree days 8 8 2,028 2,028 Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather * * (3.7) % 8.7 % Kansas Average number of customers (in thousands) 641 643 649 649 Actual degree days 1 14 2,568 2,945 Normal degree days 46 46 2,900 2,901 Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather * * (11.4) % 1.5 % Texas Average number of customers (in thousands) 698 694 699 695 Actual degree days 0 0 945 1,199 Normal degree days 2 0 1,032 1,049 Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather * * (8.4) % 14.3 % *Not meaningful









