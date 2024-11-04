ONE Gas Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results; Increases 2024 Financial Guidance

Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced its third quarter financial results, increased the midpoint of its 2024 EPS guidance and declared its quarterly dividend.

"Through company-wide effort and focused execution, we have raised and narrowed our 2024 financial guidance, all while maintaining a healthy balance sheet," said Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer. "As we approach the end of the year, we are poised to deliver strong financial results, serve our customers and strategically position the company for the opportunities that lie ahead."

THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

Third quarter net income was $19.3 million , or $0.34 per diluted share, compared with $25.2 million , or $0.45 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2023;

, or per diluted share, compared with , or per diluted share, in the third quarter 2023; Year-to-date net income was $145.8 million , or $2.56 per diluted share, compared with $160.5 million , or $2.87 per diluted share, in the same period last year;

, or per diluted share, compared with , or per diluted share, in the same period last year; The Company raised and tightened 2024 diluted earnings per share guidance to a range of $3.85 to $3.95 , from a previous range of $3.70 to $4.00 ;

to , from a previous range of to ; In October, the Company entered into agreements to increase the capacity of the ONE Gas Credit Agreement and the commercial paper program each to $1.35 billion from $1.275 billion ;

from ; On Sept. 27, 2024 , the parties to Texas Gas Service's Central-Gulf rate case filed an uncontested settlement agreement for an increase of $19.3 million , based on a 9.7 percent return on equity and a 59.6 percent common equity ratio, subject to approval;

, the parties to Texas Gas Service's Central-Gulf rate case filed an uncontested settlement agreement for an increase of , based on a 9.7 percent return on equity and a 59.6 percent common equity ratio, subject to approval; In August, the Company reopened its 5.10 percent senior notes of $300 million to issue an additional $250 million at an effective rate of 4.87 percent, aggregating its senior notes due April 2029 to $550 million ; and

to issue an additional at an effective rate of 4.87 percent, aggregating its senior notes due to ; and The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share ( $2.64 annualized), payable on Dec. 4, 2024 , to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 19, 2024 .

THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

ONE Gas reported operating income of $59.5 million in the third quarter, compared with $57.2 million in the third quarter 2023, due primarily to an increase of $17.5 million from new rates.

The increase was partially offset by:

an increase of $3.7 million in depreciation and amortization expense from additional capital investment;

in depreciation and amortization expense from additional capital investment; an increase of $6.1 million in employee-related costs, due primarily to planned investments in the Company's workforce and ongoing in-sourcing efforts; and

in employee-related costs, due primarily to planned investments in the Company's workforce and ongoing in-sourcing efforts; and an increase of $2.0 million in outside services.

Excluding interest related to KGSS-I securitized bonds, net interest expense increased $11.5 million for the three months ending Sept. 30, 2024. Interest expense was primarily impacted by the conversion of the two debt maturities in the first quarter 2024 to commercial paper with a higher weighted average interest rate, the issuance of $300 million of 5.10 percent senior notes in December 2023 and the reopening of the 5.10 percent senior notes in August 2024 to issue an additional $250 million.

Income tax expense includes a credit for amortization of the regulatory liability associated with excess deferred income taxes (EDIT) of $1.5 million and $2.5 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

Capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $197.7 million for the third quarter 2024 compared with $184.3 million in the same period last year, primarily representing expenditures for system integrity and extension of service to new areas.

YEAR-TO-DATE 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Operating income for the nine-month 2024 period was $274.8 million, compared with $270.5 million in 2023, which primarily reflects:

an increase of $43.3 million in revenue from new rates; and

in revenue from new rates; and an increase of $5.1 million in residential sales due primarily to net customer growth in Oklahoma and Texas .

These increases were offset partially by:

an increase of $16.5 million of employee-related costs due primarily to planned investments in the Company's workforce and ongoing in-sourcing efforts;

of employee-related costs due primarily to planned investments in the Company's workforce and ongoing in-sourcing efforts; an increase of $14.0 million in depreciation and amortization expense from additional capital investment;

in depreciation and amortization expense from additional capital investment; an increase of $2.1 million due to ad valorem taxes;

due to ad valorem taxes; an increase of $1.0 million due to insurance expense;

due to insurance expense; an increase of $1.9 million in fleet costs; and

in fleet costs; and a decrease of $5.9 million in revenue due to lower sales volumes, largely offset by the impact of weather normalization mechanisms.

Excluding interest related to KGSS-I securitized bonds, net interest expense increased $23.2 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024. Interest expense was primarily impacted by the conversion of the two debt maturities in the first quarter 2024 to commercial paper with a higher weighted average interest rate, the issuance of $300 million of 5.10 percent senior notes in December 2023 and the reopening of the 5.10 percent senior notes in August 2024 to issue an additional $250 million.

Income tax expense includes a credit for amortization of the regulatory liability associated with EDIT of $13.4 million and $15.5 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024, and 2023, respectively.

Capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $571.7 million for the nine-month 2024 period compared with $539.1 million in the same period last year. The increase was due primarily to expenditures for system integrity and extension of service to new areas.

REGULATORY ACTIVITIES UPDATE

In February 2024, Oklahoma Natural Gas filed its annual Performance-Based Rate Change application for the test year ended December 2023. The filing included a requested $31.8 million base rate revenue increase. In August 2024, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission issued an order approving a settlement with a revenue increase of $31.4 million. New rates went into effect in June 2024.

In March 2024, Kansas Gas Service submitted an application to the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) requesting an increase to its base rates reflecting investments in its natural gas distribution system. On Oct. 3, 2024, the KCC issued an order approving the parties' unanimous settlement agreement and new rates became effective on Nov. 1, 2024. Kansas Gas Service's net base rates will increase by $35 million. Kansas Gas Service was already recovering $35 million from customers through the Gas System Reliability Surcharge (GSRS) filings; therefore, this settlement represents a total base rate increase of $70 million. The unanimous settlement agreement stipulates a GSRS pre-tax carrying charge of 8.97 percent for subsequent GSRS filings.

In March 2024, Texas Gas Service made a Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program (GRIP) filing in the West-North service area, requesting an $8.6 million increase. Two municipalities denied the requested increase, but their denials were overturned by the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC). All other municipalities, and the RRC, approved an increase of $8.5 million or allowed it to take effect with no action. Texas Gas Service implemented new rates in July 2024.

In June 2024, Texas Gas Service filed a rate case in the Central-Gulf service area, requesting a $25.8 million increase. Texas Gas Service has invested approximately $355 million in its Central-Gulf service area natural gas distribution system since its last Central-Gulf service area rate case was finalized in August 2020. A portion of this investment, approximately $342 million, is currently recovered through GRIP. On Sept. 27, 2024, the parties filed an uncontested settlement agreement for an increase of $19.3 million based on a 9.7 percent return on equity and a 59.6 percent common equity ratio. In October 2024, the Administrative Law Judge issued a proposal for decision recommending the settlement be approved. If the settlement is approved by the RRC, new rates are expected to take effect in December 2024.

In May, Texas Gas Service made a GRIP filing for all customers in the Rio Grande Valley service area, requesting a $3.7 million increase. In August 2024, the RRC and municipalities approved an increase of $3.6 million, and new rates became effective in September 2024.

INCOME TAX UPDATE

In 2024, the Internal Revenue Service issued Revenue Procedure 2024-15, which allows for the deferral of income taxes on securitization bond proceeds received from a qualifying state financing entity. In 2022, Oklahoma Natural Gas received $1.3 billion in securitization bond proceeds and reported this amount as income on its federal income tax return for that year. Following the new revenue procedure, the Company amended its 2022 federal tax return to request a refund of $55.5 million, pending review and approval by the Internal Revenue Service. Consequently, as of Sept. 30, 2024, the Company recorded a receivable from the Internal Revenue Service to reflect the anticipated refund, along with a deferred tax liability to account for the future tax obligation. Those items do not impact current earnings. Additionally, the Company plans to file an amended Oklahoma corporate income tax return in the fourth quarter of 2024 to request a state refund of $1.5 million.

2024 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE INCREASED

The Company raised and narrowed its 2024 financial guidance, with net income expected to be in the range of $219 million to $226 million, compared with its previously announced range of $214 million to $231 million. Earnings per diluted share are expected to be approximately $3.85 to $3.95, compared with the previously announced range of $3.70 to $4.00. The midpoint of 2024 earnings per diluted share guidance increased to $3.90, compared with the previous guidance midpoint of $3.85.

Capital expenditures, including asset removal costs, are still expected to be approximately $750 million in 2024.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The ONE Gas executive management team will host a conference call on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (10 a.m. Central Standard Time). The call also will be carried live on the ONE Gas website.

To participate in the telephone conference call, dial 833-470-1428, passcode 002088, or log on to www.onegas.com/investors and select Events and Presentations.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, a replay will be available on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com , for 30 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 866-813-9403, passcode 631642.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas , Facebook , LinkedIn and YouTube .

APPENDIX

ONE Gas, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30, (Unaudited)

2024

2023

2024

2023



(Thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

















Total revenues

$ 340,398

$ 335,816

$ 1,452,855

$ 1,766,073

















Cost of natural gas

59,632

70,910

514,593

866,950

















Operating expenses















Operations and maintenance

130,743

121,623

385,258

366,921 Depreciation and amortization

72,126

68,435

221,247

207,246 General taxes

18,448

17,645

57,023

54,501 Total operating expenses

221,317

207,703

663,528

628,668 Operating income

59,449

57,203

274,734

270,455 Other income, net

2,982

55

7,322

4,810 Interest expense, net

(39,148)

(27,961)

(107,475)

(85,561) Income before income taxes

23,283

29,297

174,581

189,704 Income taxes

(4,015)

(4,108)

(28,753)

(29,205) Net income

$ 19,268

$ 25,189

$ 145,828

$ 160,499

















Earnings per share















Basic

$ 0.34

$ 0.45

$ 2.57

$ 2.89 Diluted

$ 0.34

$ 0.45

$ 2.56

$ 2.87

















Average shares (thousands)















Basic

56,825

55,624

56,768

55,576 Diluted

57,093

55,975

56,906

55,897

















Dividends declared per share of stock

$ 0.66

$ 0.65

$ 1.98

$ 1.95

APPENDIX

ONE Gas, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









September 30,

December 31, (Unaudited) 2024

2023 Assets (Thousands of dollars) Property, plant and equipment





Property, plant and equipment $ 8,937,502

$ 8,468,967 Accumulated depreciation and amortization 2,432,659

2,333,755 Net property, plant and equipment 6,504,843

6,135,212 Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 18,797

18,835 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 9,961

20,552 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 28,758

39,387 Accounts receivable, net 176,248

347,864 Materials and supplies 94,392

77,649 Natural gas in storage 180,795

187,097 Regulatory assets 130,854

75,308 Other current assets 79,455

37,899 Total current assets 690,502

765,204 Goodwill and other assets





Regulatory assets 269,925

287,906 Securitized intangible asset, net 272,510

293,619 Goodwill 157,953

157,953 Other assets 143,692

131,100 Total goodwill and other assets 844,080

870,578 Total assets $ 8,039,425

$ 7,770,994

APPENDIX

ONE Gas, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)









September 30,

December 31, (Unaudited) 2024

2023 Equity and Liabilities (Thousands of dollars) Equity and long-term debt





Common stock, $0.01 par value: authorized 250,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 55,655,255 shares at September 30, 2024;

issued and outstanding 56,545,924 shares at December 31, 2023 $ 567

$ 565 Paid-in capital 2,042,568

2,028,755 Retained earnings 770,416

737,739 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (929)

(1,182) Total equity 2,812,622

2,765,877 Other long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs 2,131,448

1,877,895 Securitized utility tariff bonds, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs 253,434

282,506 Total long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs 2,384,882

2,160,401 Total equity and long-term debt 5,197,504

4,926,278 Current liabilities





Current maturities of other long-term debt 14

772,984 Current maturities of securitized utility tariff bonds 28,956

27,430 Notes payable 951,400

88,500 Accounts payable 146,821

278,056 Accrued taxes other than income 71,829

68,793 Regulatory liabilities 27,652

66,901 Customer deposits 72,537

62,187 Other current liabilities 88,405

112,370 Total current liabilities 1,387,614

1,477,221 Deferred credits and other liabilities





Deferred income taxes 851,378

752,068 Regulatory liabilities 483,287

500,478 Employee benefit obligations 20,030

20,265 Other deferred credits 99,612

94,684 Total deferred credits and other liabilities 1,454,307

1,367,495 Commitments and contingencies





Total liabilities and equity $ 8,039,425

$ 7,770,994

APPENDIX

ONE Gas, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









Nine Months Ended

September 30, (Unaudited) 2024

2023

(Thousands of dollars) Operating activities





Net income $ 145,828

$ 160,499 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 221,247

207,246 Deferred income taxes 82,052

14,733 Share-based compensation expense 10,458

9,259 Provision for doubtful accounts 3,736

7,164 Proceeds from government securitization of winter weather event costs —

197,366 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 167,880

369,203 Materials and supplies (16,743)

(4,045) Natural gas in storage 6,302

64,798 Asset removal costs (48,135)

(48,779) Accounts payable (116,385)

(189,663) Accrued taxes other than income 3,036

(10,825) Customer deposits 10,350

9,139 Regulatory assets and liabilities - current (106,051)

17,884 Regulatory assets and liabilities - noncurrent 13,374

28,667 Other assets and liabilities - current (67,145)

7,656 Other assets and liabilities - noncurrent (4,023)

2,222 Cash provided by operating activities 305,781

842,524 Investing activities





Capital expenditures (523,590)

(490,338) Other investing expenditures (3,760)

(3,194) Other investing receipts 5,122

4,121 Cash used in investing activities (522,228)

(489,411) Financing activities





Borrowings (repayments) of notes payable, net 862,900

(225,050) Issuance of other long-term debt, net of premiums 253,651

— Issuance of common stock 3,368

3,176 Repayment of other long-term debt (773,000)

— Repayment of securitized utility tariff bonds (27,939)

(20,716) Dividends paid (112,064)

(108,049) Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of stock compensation (1,098)

(2,563) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities 205,818

(353,202) Change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents (10,629)

(89) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 39,387

18,127 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 28,758

$ 18,038 Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 110,667

$ 78,798 Cash paid (received) for income taxes, net $ (1,232)

$ 17,051

APPENDIX

ONE Gas, Inc.

KGSS-I SECURITIZATION

In November 2022, Kansas Gas Service Securitization I, L.L.C. (KGSS-I) issued $336 million of securitized utility tariff bonds. KGSS-I used the proceeds from the issuance to purchase the Securitized Utility Tariff Property from Kansas Gas Service, pay for debt issuance costs, and reimburse Kansas Gas Service for upfront securitization costs paid on behalf of KGSS-I.

Revenues for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2024, include $10.5 million associated with KGSS-I, which is offset by $6.5 million in operating and amortization expense and $3.9 million in net interest expense. Revenues decreased $1.5 million compared to the same period last year, which was offset by the net change of a $1.1 million decrease in operating and amortization expense and a $0.4 million decrease in net interest expense.

Revenues for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024, include $33.7 million associated with KGSS-I, which is offset by $21.4 million in operating and amortization expense and $12.2 in net interest expense. Compared to the same nine month period last year, revenues decreased $2.0 million, which was offset by the net change of a $0.7 million decrease in amortization and operating expense and a $1.3 million decrease in net interest expense.

The following table summarizes the impact of KGSS-I on the consolidated balance sheets, for the periods indicated:



September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023

(Thousands of dollars) Restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 9,961

$ 20,552 Accounts receivable 4,499

5,133 Securitized intangible asset, net 272,510

293,619 Total assets $ 286,970

$ 319,304 Current maturities of securitized utility tariff bonds 28,956

27,430 Accounts payable 222

393 Accrued interest 2,627

7,207 Securitized utility tariff bonds, excluding current maturities, net of discounts and issuance costs

$5.0 million and $5.3 million, as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 253,434

282,506 Equity 1,731

1,768 Total liabilities and equity $ 286,970

$ 319,304

The following table summarizes the impact of KGSS-I on the consolidated statements of income, for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(Thousands of dollars) Operating revenues $ 10,515

$ 12,014

$ 33,741

$ 35,754 Operating expense (111)

(113)

(332)

(332) Amortization expense (6,429)

(7,489)

(21,109)

(21,758) Interest income 199

259

539

560 Interest expense (4,138)

(4,548)

(12,731)

(14,101) Income before income taxes $ 36

$ 123

$ 108

$ 123

APPENDIX

ONE Gas, Inc. INFORMATION AT A GLANCE

























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



September 30, (Unaudited) 2024

2023



2024



2023

(Millions of dollars)











Natural gas sales $ 289.8

$ 286.0

$ 1,290.7

$ 1,606.0 Transportation revenues $ 30.6

$ 29.6

$ 101.3

$ 97.6 Securitization customer charges $ 10.5

$ 12.0

$ 33.7

$ 35.8 Other revenues $ 9.5

$ 8.2

$ 27.2

$ 26.7 Total revenues $ 340.4

$ 335.8

$ 1,452.9

$ 1,766.1 Cost of natural gas $ 59.6

$ 70.9

$ 514.6

$ 867.0 Operating costs $ 149.2

$ 139.3

$ 442.3

$ 421.4 Depreciation and amortization $ 72.1

$ 68.4

$ 221.2

$ 207.2 Operating income $ 59.5

$ 57.2

$ 274.8

$ 270.5 Net income $ 19.3

$ 25.2

$ 145.8

$ 160.5 Capital expenditures and asset removal costs $ 197.7

$ 184.3

$ 571.7

$ 539.1























Volumes (Bcf)





















Natural gas sales





















Residential

7.5



8.6



70.4



76.0 Commercial and industrial

4.0



4.1



26.2



28.0 Other

0.2



0.2



1.5



1.7 Total sales volumes delivered

11.7



12.9



98.1



105.7 Transportation

48.1



51.3



163.7



169.1 Total volumes delivered

59.8



64.2



261.8



274.8























Average number of customers (in thousands)





















Residential

2,096



2,076



2,103



2,088 Commercial and industrial

161



160



163



163 Other

3



3



3



3 Transportation

12



12



12



12 Total customers

2,272



2,251



2,281



2,266























Heating Degree Days





















Actual degree days

8



1



5,127



5,466 Normal degree days

56



56



5,944



5,960 Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather

*



*



(14) %



(8) %























Statistics by State





















Oklahoma





















Average number of customers (in thousands)

920



912



924



918 Actual degree days

0



0



1,798



1,953 Normal degree days

9



8



2,039



2,028 Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather

*



*



(12) %



(4) %























Kansas





















Average number of customers (in thousands)

647



641



652



649 Actual degree days

8



1



2,430



2,568 Normal degree days

45



46



2,899



2,900 Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather

*



*



(16) %



(11) %























Texas





















Average number of customers (in thousands)

705



698



705



699 Actual degree days

0



0



899



945 Normal degree days

2



2



1,006



1,032 Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather

*



*



(11) %



(8) % *Not meaningful























