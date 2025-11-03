ONE Gas Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results; Narrows 2025 Financial Guidance

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced its third quarter financial results, narrowed its 2025 financial guidance and declared its quarterly dividend.

"Our third-quarter performance reflects disciplined execution of our strategy and continued operational efficiency," said Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer. "The narrowed financial outlook aligns with year-to-date results and reinforces our confidence in delivering full-year guidance. As we approach year-end, we remain focused on sustainable growth, prudent capital deployment and delivering long-term value for our shareholders."

THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS & HIGHLIGHTS

  • Third quarter 2025 net income was $26.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared with $19.3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2024;
  • Year-to-date 2025 net income was $177.9 million, or $2.94 per diluted share, compared with $145.8 million, or $2.56 per diluted share, in the same period last year;
  • The Company narrowed its 2025 diluted earnings per share guidance to a range of $4.34 to $4.40, from a previous range of $4.32 to $4.42; and
  • The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share ($2.68 annualized), payable on December 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2025.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

ONE Gas reported operating income of $65.4 million in the third quarter, compared with $59.5 million in the third quarter 2024, which primarily reflects:

  • an increase of $19.2 million from new rates; and
  • an increase of $1.4 million in residential sales due primarily to net customer growth in Oklahoma and Texas.

The increases were partially offset by:

  • an increase of $4.8 million in depreciation and amortization expense primarily from additional capital investment;
  • an increase of $4.1 million due to ad valorem taxes;
  • an increase of $3.8 million in employee-related costs; and
  • an increase of $1.0 million due to outside services.

Excluding interest related to KGSS-I securitized bonds, interest expense, net decreased $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to the same period last year, primarily due to lower rates on commercial paper borrowings.

Income tax expense reflects credits for amortization of the regulatory liability associated with excess deferred income taxes (EDIT) of $1.7 million and $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $207.6 million for the third quarter 2025 compared with $197.7 million in the same period last year, primarily representing expenditures for system integrity and extension of service to new areas.

YEAR-TO-DATE 2025 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $317.7 million, compared with $274.6 million in 2024, which primarily reflects:

  • an increase of $92.2 million from new rates; and
  • an increase of $5.3 million in residential sales due primarily to net customer growth in Oklahoma and Texas.

These increases were partially offset by:

  • an increase of $16.8 million in depreciation and amortization expense primarily from additional capital investment;
  • an increase of $13.8 million due to ad valorem taxes;
  • an increase of $12.8 million in employee-related costs;
  • an increase of $2.5 million in insurance expense;
  • an increase of $2.1 million in bad debt expense;
  • an increase of $1.3 million in information technology expense; and
  • a carrying charge of $2.9 million refunded to Oklahoma customers from the settlement of a disputed gas purchase invoice.

Excluding interest related to KGSS-I securitized bonds, interest expense, net for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was in line with the same period last year.

Income tax expense includes a credit for amortization of the regulatory liability associated with EDIT of $11.9 million and $13.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $575.4 million for the nine-month 2025 period compared with $571.7 million in the same period last year, primarily representing expenditures for system integrity and extension of service to new areas.

REGULATORY ACTIVITIES UPDATE

In June 2025, Texas Gas Service filed a rate case for all customers in the Central-Gulf, West-North and Rio Grande Valley service areas, requesting a $41.1 million revenue increase and proposing to consolidate all service areas into a single division. Texas Gas Service filed this rate case directly with the cities in each service area, which includes the cities of Austin and El Paso, and the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC) for the unincorporated areas. This filing is based on a 10.4 percent return on equity and a 59.9 percent common equity ratio. New rates are expected to take effect in the first quarter of 2026.

In April 2025, Texas Gas Service made a Gas Reliability Infrastructure Program filing for all customers in the Rio Grande Valley service area, requesting a $3.2 million increase to be effective in September 2025. In August 2025, the RRC approved an increase of $2.9 million, and new rates became effective in September 2025.

In April 2025, Kansas Gas Service submitted an application to the Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) requesting an increase of approximately $7.2 million related to its Gas System Reliability Surcharge. In July 2025, the KCC approved a $7.2 million increase effective August 2025.

In February 2025, Oklahoma Natural Gas filed its annual Performance-Based Rate Change application for the test year ended December 2024. The filing included a requested $41.5 million base rate revenue increase, a $2.4 million energy efficiency incentive, and $13.2 million of estimated EDIT to be credited to customers in 2026. A settlement agreement was reached among the parties, which included a $41.1 million base rate revenue increase, a $2.4 million energy efficiency incentive, and $17.9 million of estimated EDIT to be credited to customers beginning in February 2026. Interim rates, subject to refund, were implemented in June 2025. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission issued a final order approving the settlement in July 2025.

2025 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE NARROWED

The Company narrowed its 2025 financial guidance, with net income expected to be in the range of $262 million to $266 million, compared with its previously announced range of $261 million to $267 million. Earnings per diluted share are expected to be approximately $4.34 to $4.40, compared with the previously announced range of $4.32 to $4.42. There was no change to the respective midpoints of the 2025 net income and earnings per share guidance, both of which remain 2.5% above the original guidance forecasts for the year.

Capital expenditures, including asset removal costs, are still expected to be approximately $750 million in 2025.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The ONE Gas executive management team will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (10 a.m. Central Standard Time). The call also will be carried live on the ONE Gas website.

To participate in the telephone conference call, dial 833-470-1428, passcode 020289, or log on to www.onegas.com/investors and select Events and Presentations.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call or the webcast, a replay will be available on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com, for 30 days. A recording will be available by phone for seven days. The playback call may be accessed at 866-813-9403, passcode 909340.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100% regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGas, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Some of the statements contained and incorporated in this news release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. The forward-looking statements relate to our anticipated financial performance, liquidity, management's plans and objectives for our future operations, our business prospects, the outcome of regulatory and legal proceedings, market conditions and other matters. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following discussion is intended to identify important factors that could cause future outcomes to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include the items identified in the preceding paragraph, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of our operations and other statements contained or incorporated in this news release identified by words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "should," "goal," "forecast," "guidance," "could," "may," "continue," "might," "potential," "scheduled," "likely," and other words and terms of similar meaning.

One should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are applicable only as of the date of this news release. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Those factors may affect our operations, costs, liquidity, markets, products, services and prices. In addition to any assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with the forward-looking statements, factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statement include, among others, the following:

  • our ability to recover costs, income taxes and amounts equivalent to the cost of property, plant and equipment, regulatory assets and our allowed rate of return in our regulated rates or other recovery mechanisms;
  • cyber-attacks, which, according to experts, continue to increase in volume and sophistication, or breaches of technology systems that could disrupt our operations or result in the loss or exposure of confidential or sensitive customer, employee, vendor, counterparty, or Company information; further, increased remote working arrangements have required enhancements and modifications to our information technology infrastructure (e.g. Internet, Virtual Private Network, remote collaboration systems, etc.), and any failures of the technologies, including third-party service providers, that facilitate working remotely could limit our ability to conduct ordinary operations or expose us to increased risk or effect of an attack;
  • our ability to manage our operations and maintenance costs;
  • changes in regulation of natural gas distribution services, particularly those in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas;
  • the economic climate and, particularly, its effect on the natural gas requirements of our residential and commercial customers;
  • the length and severity of a pandemic or other health crisis which could significantly disrupt or prevent us from operating our business in the ordinary course for an extended period;
  • competition from alternative forms of energy, including, but not limited to, electricity, solar power, wind power, geothermal energy and biofuels;
  • adverse weather conditions and variations in weather, including seasonal effects on demand and/or supply, the occurrence of severe storms in the territories in which we operate, and climate change, and the related effects on supply, demand, and costs;
  • indebtedness could make us more vulnerable to general adverse economic and industry conditions, limit our ability to borrow additional funds and/or place us at competitive disadvantage compared with competitors;
  • our ability to secure reliable, competitively priced and flexible natural gas transportation and supply, including decisions by natural gas producers to reduce production or shut-in producing natural gas wells and expiration of existing supply and transportation and storage arrangements that are not replaced with contracts with similar terms and pricing;
  • our ability to complete necessary or desirable expansion or infrastructure development projects, which may delay or prevent us from serving our customers or expanding our business;
  • operational and mechanical hazards or interruptions;
  • adverse labor relations;
  • the effectiveness of our strategies to reduce earnings lag, revenue protection strategies and risk mitigation strategies, which may be affected by risks beyond our control such as commodity price volatility, counterparty performance or creditworthiness and interest rate risk;
  • the capital-intensive nature of our business, and the availability of and access to, in general, funds to meet our debt obligations prior to or when they become due and to fund our operations and capital expenditures, either through (i) cash on hand, (ii) operating cash flow, or (iii) access to the capital markets and other sources of liquidity;
  • our ability to obtain capital on commercially reasonable terms, or on terms acceptable to us, or at all;
  • limitations on our operating flexibility, earnings and cash flows due to restrictions in our financing arrangements;
  • cross-default provisions in our borrowing arrangements, which may lead to our inability to satisfy all of our outstanding obligations in the event of a default on our part;
  • changes in the financial markets during the periods covered by the forward-looking statements, particularly those affecting the availability of capital and our ability to refinance existing debt and fund investments and acquisitions to execute our business strategy;
  • actions of rating agencies, including the ratings of debt, general corporate ratings and changes in the rating agencies' ratings criteria;
  • changes in inflation and interest rates;
  • our ability to recover the costs of natural gas purchased for our customers and any related financing required to support our purchase of natural gas supply;
  • impact of potential impairment charges;
  • volatility and changes in markets for natural gas and our ability to secure additional and sufficient liquidity on reasonable commercial terms to cover costs associated with such volatility;
  • possible loss of local distribution company franchises or other adverse effects caused by the actions of municipalities;
  • payment and performance by counterparties and customers as contracted and when due, including our counterparties maintaining ordinary course terms of supply and payments;
  • changes in existing or the addition of new environmental, safety, tax, cybersecurity and other laws or regulations to which we and our subsidiaries are subject, including those that may require significant expenditures, significant increases in operating costs or, in the case of noncompliance, substantial fines or penalties;
  • the effectiveness of our risk-management policies and procedures, and employees violating our risk-management policies;
  • the uncertainty of estimates, including accruals and costs of environmental remediation;
  • advances in technology, including technologies that increase efficiency or that improve electricity's competitive position relative to natural gas;
  • population growth rates and changes in the demographic patterns of the markets we serve in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas, and economic conditions in these areas;
  • acts of nature and naturally occurring disasters;
  • political unrest and the potential effects of threatened or actual terrorism and war;
  • the sufficiency of insurance coverage to cover losses;
  • the effects of our strategies to reduce tax payments;
  • changes in accounting standards;
  • changes in corporate governance standards;
  • existence of material weaknesses in our internal controls;
  • our ability to comply with all covenants in our indentures and the ONE Gas Credit Agreement, a violation of which, if not cured in a timely manner, could trigger a default of our obligations;
  • our ability to attract and retain talented employees, management and directors, and shortage of skilled-labor;
  • unexpected increases in the costs of providing health care benefits, along with pension and postemployment health care benefits, as well as declines in the discount rates on, declines in the market value of the debt and equity securities of, and increases in funding requirements for, our defined benefit plans; and
  • our ability to successfully complete merger, acquisition or divestiture plans, regulatory or other limitations imposed as a result of a merger, acquisition or divestiture, and the success of the business following a merger, acquisition or divestiture.

These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any of our forward-looking statements. Other factors could also have material adverse effects on our future results. These and other risks are described in greater detail in Part 1, Item 1A, Risk Factors, in our Annual Report. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or change in circumstances, expectations or otherwise.

APPENDIX


ONE Gas, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME












Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,

(Unaudited)


2025


2024


2025


2024



(Thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)










Total revenues


$         379,125


$         340,398


$         1,738,056


$         1,452,855










Cost of natural gas


76,614


59,632


707,018


514,593










Operating expenses









Operations and maintenance


137,198


130,743


403,480


385,403

Depreciation and amortization


76,933


72,126


237,951


221,247

General taxes


22,999


18,448


71,872


57,023

Total operating expenses


237,130


221,317


713,303


663,673

Operating income


65,381


59,449


317,735


274,589

Other income, net


2,363


2,982


5,453


7,467

Interest expense, net


(35,373)


(39,148)


(106,349)


(107,475)

Income before income taxes


32,371


23,283


216,839


174,581

Income taxes


(5,905)


(4,015)


(38,921)


(28,753)

Net income


$           26,466


$           19,268


$            177,918


$            145,828










Earnings per share









Basic


$               0.44


$               0.34


$                  2.96


$                  2.57

Diluted


$               0.44


$               0.34


$                  2.94


$                  2.56










Average shares (thousands)









Basic


60,183


56,825


60,125


56,768

Diluted


60,554


57,093


60,425


56,906










Dividends declared per share of stock


$               0.67


$               0.66


$                  2.01


$                  1.98

APPENDIX


ONE Gas, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS






September 30,


December 31,

(Unaudited)

2025


2024

Assets

(Thousands of dollars)

Property, plant and equipment




Property, plant and equipment

$         9,587,605


$         9,124,134

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

2,577,880


2,478,261

Net property, plant and equipment

7,009,725


6,645,873

Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

9,047


57,995

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

11,738


20,542

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

20,785


78,537

Accounts receivable, net

210,173


408,448

Materials and supplies

97,453


91,662

Income tax receivable

53,624


53,624

Natural gas in storage

198,045


161,184

Regulatory assets

70,619


101,210

Other current assets

28,508


35,216

Total current assets

679,207


929,881

Goodwill and other assets




Regulatory assets

260,583


278,006

Securitized intangible asset, net

241,475


265,951

Goodwill

157,953


157,953

Pension and other postemployment benefits

52,277


42,882

Other assets

103,054


105,025

Total goodwill and other assets

815,342


849,817

Total assets

$         8,504,274


$         8,425,571

APPENDIX


ONE Gas, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Continued)






September 30,


December 31,

(Unaudited)

2025


2024

Equity and Liabilities

(Thousands of dollars)

Equity and long-term debt




Common stock, $0.01 par value:

authorized 250,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 59,999,041 shares at September 30, 2025; issued and outstanding 59,876,861 shares at December 31, 2024

$                   600


$                   599

Paid-in capital

2,317,921


2,294,469

Retained earnings

863,777


809,606

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

78


(126)

Total equity

3,182,376


3,104,548

Other long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs

2,132,689


2,131,718

Securitized utility tariff bonds, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs

222,879


253,568

Total long-term debt, excluding current maturities, net of issuance costs

2,355,568


2,385,286

Total equity and long-term debt

5,537,944


5,489,834

Current liabilities




Current maturities of other long-term debt

249,646


14

Current maturities of securitized utility tariff bonds

30,566


28,956

Notes payable

764,400


914,600

Accounts payable

121,070


261,321

Accrued taxes other than income

73,688


75,608

Regulatory liabilities

61,208


22,525

Customer deposits

56,662


56,243

Other current liabilities

96,694


99,009

Total current liabilities

1,453,934


1,458,276

Deferred credits and other liabilities




Deferred income taxes

937,841


891,738

Regulatory liabilities

461,739


467,563

Other deferred credits

112,816


118,160

Total deferred credits and other liabilities

1,512,396


1,477,461

Commitments and contingencies




Total liabilities and equity

$         8,504,274


$         8,425,571

APPENDIX


ONE Gas, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS






Nine Months Ended


September 30,

(Unaudited)

2025


2024


(Thousands of dollars)

Operating activities




Net income

$            177,918


$            145,828

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

237,951


221,247

Deferred income taxes

30,742


82,052

Share-based compensation expense

11,305


10,458

Provision for doubtful accounts

5,843


3,736

Changes in assets and liabilities:




Accounts receivable

192,432


167,880

Materials and supplies

(5,791)


(16,743)

Natural gas in storage

(36,861)


6,302

Asset removal costs

(35,987)


(48,135)

Accounts payable

(130,571)


(116,385)

Accrued taxes other than income

(1,920)


3,036

Customer deposits

419


10,350

Regulatory assets and liabilities - current

55,334


(106,051)

Regulatory assets and liabilities - noncurrent

23,620


13,374

Other assets and liabilities - current

3,339


(67,145)

Other assets and liabilities - noncurrent

8,045


(4,023)

Cash provided by operating activities

535,818


305,781

Investing activities




Capital expenditures

(539,433)


(523,590)

Other investing expenditures

(8,053)


(3,760)

Other investing receipts

3,629


5,122

Cash used in investing activities

(543,857)


(522,228)

Financing activities




Borrowings (repayments) of notes payable, net

(150,200)


862,900

Issuance of other long-term debt, net of premiums

250,000


253,651

Long-term debt financing costs

(432)


Repayment of other long-term debt

(10)


(773,000)

Repayment of securitized utility tariff bonds

(29,493)


(27,939)

Issuance of common stock

3,561


3,368

Dividends paid

(120,505)


(112,064)

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of stock compensation

(2,634)


(1,098)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(49,713)


205,818

Change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

(57,752)


(10,629)

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period

78,537


39,387

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period

$              20,785


$              28,758

Supplemental cash flow information:




Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$            103,926


$            110,667

Cash received for state income taxes

$                 (768)


$              (1,832)

Cash paid for federal income taxes

$                7,763


$                   600

APPENDIX

ONE Gas, Inc.
 KGSS-I SECURITIZATION

In November 2022, Kansas Gas Service Securitization I, L.L.C. (KGSS-I) issued $336 million of securitized utility tariff bonds. KGSS-I used the proceeds from the issuance to purchase the Securitized Utility Tariff Property from Kansas Gas Service, pay for debt issuance costs, and reimburse Kansas Gas Service for upfront securitization costs paid on behalf of KGSS-I.

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025, include $11.2 million associated with KGSS-I, which is offset by $7.6 million in operating and amortization expense and $3.6 million in interest expense, net. Compared to the same three month period last year, revenues increased $0.7 million, which was offset by a $1.1 million increase in operating and amortization expense and a $0.4 million decrease in interest expense, net.

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, include $36.1 million associated with KGSS-I, which is offset by $24.8 million in operating and amortization expense and $11.1 in interest expense, net. Compared to the same nine month period last year, revenues increased $2.3 million, which was offset by a $3.4 million increase in amortization and operating expense and a $1.1 million decrease in interest expense, net.

The following table summarizes the impact of KGSS-I on the consolidated balance sheets, for the periods indicated:

September 30,


September 30,


2025


2024


(Thousands of dollars)

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

$            11,738


$            20,542

Accounts receivable

4,381


4,659

Securitized intangible asset, net

241,475


265,951

Total assets

$          257,594


$          291,152

Current maturities of securitized utility tariff bonds

$            30,566


$            28,956

Accounts payable

87


319

Accrued interest

2,358


6,568

Securitized utility tariff bonds, excluding current maturities, net of discounts and issuance costs $4.4 million and $4.8 million, as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

222,879


253,568

Paid-in capital

1,680


1,681

Retained earnings

24


60

Total liabilities and equity

$          257,594


$          291,152

The following table summarizes the impact of KGSS-I on the consolidated statements of income, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024


(Thousands of dollars)

Operating revenues

$             11,216


$             10,515


$         36,058


$           33,741

Operating expense

(110)


(111)


(331)


(332)

Amortization expense

(7,490)


(6,429)


(24,476)


(21,109)

Interest income

165


199


425


539

Interest expense

(3,745)


(4,138)


(11,568)


(12,731)

Income before income taxes

36


36


108


108

Income taxes




Net income

$                    36


$                    36


$              108


$                108

APPENDIX


ONE Gas, Inc.

INFORMATION AT A GLANCE














Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended


September 30,



September 30,

(Unaudited)

2025


2024



2025



2024


(Millions of dollars)







Natural gas sales

$

327.3


$

289.8


$

1,567.2


$

1,290.7

Transportation revenues


31.0



30.6



105.8



101.3

Securitization customer charges


11.2



10.5



36.0



33.7

Other revenues


9.6



9.5



29.1



27.2

Total revenues

$

379.1


$

340.4


$

1,738.1


$

1,452.9

Cost of natural gas


76.6



59.6



707.0



514.6

Operating costs


160.2



149.2



475.4



442.5

Depreciation and amortization


76.9



72.1



238.0



221.2

Operating income

$

65.4


$

59.5


$

317.7


$

274.6

Net income

$

26.5


$

19.3


$

177.9


$

145.8

Capital expenditures and asset removal costs

$

207.6


$

197.7


$

575.4


$

571.7













Volumes (Bcf)












Natural gas sales












Residential


7.7



7.5



79.2



70.4

Commercial and industrial


4.1



4.0



29.1



26.2

Other


0.5



0.2



2.2



1.5

Total sales volumes delivered


12.3



11.7



110.5



98.1

Transportation


46.1



48.1



160.1



163.7

Total volumes delivered


58.4



59.8



270.6



261.8













Average number of customers (in thousands)












Residential


2,109



2,096



2,119



2,103

Commercial and industrial


161



161



163



163

Other


3



3



3



3

Transportation


11



12



11



12

Total customers


2,284



2,272



2,296



2,281













Heating Degree Days












Actual degree days


14



8



6,074



5,127

Normal degree days


49



56



5,953



5,944

Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather


(71) %



(86) %



2 %



(14) %













Statistics by State












Oklahoma












Average number of customers (in thousands)


928



920



931



924

Actual degree days


0



0



2,080



1,798

Normal degree days


9



9



2,036



2,039

Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather


(100) %



(100) %



2 %



(12) %













Kansas












Average number of customers (in thousands)


646



647



653



652

Actual degree days


14



8



2,943



2,430

Normal degree days


38



45



2,921



2,899

Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather


(63) %



(82) %



1 %



(16) %













Texas












Average number of customers (in thousands)


710



705



712



705

Actual degree days


0



0



1,051



899

Normal degree days


2



2



996



1,006

Percent colder (warmer) than normal weather


(100) %



(100) %



6 %



(11) %

