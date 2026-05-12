ONE Gas to Participate in American Gas Association Financial Forum

News provided by

ONE Gas, Inc.

May 12, 2026, 16:15 ET

TULSA, Okla., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced it will participate in the American Gas Association Financial Forum, May 17-19, 2026, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Robert S. McAnnally, chief executive officer, Curtis Dinan, president and chief operating officer, and Christopher Sighinolfi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will be conducting a series of meetings with members of the investment community.

The materials utilized during the conference are accessible on the ONE Gas website, www.onegas.com/investors/events-and-presentations.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange and the NYSE Texas under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

For more information and the latest news about ONE Gas, visit onegas.com and follow its social channels: @ONEGasFacebookLinkedIn and YouTube.

Analyst Contact:

Erin Dailey

918-947-7411

Media Contact:

Leah Harper

918-947-7123

SOURCE ONE Gas, Inc.

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