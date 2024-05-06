One Health Direct Increases Efforts And Patient Education for Phototherapy Treatment

DUNEDIN, Fla., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Health Direct (OHD) leadership has continuously recognized and focused on the importance of implementing patient product awareness and eligibility education of innovative DME products for over a decade. Providing educational resources centered around a non-pharmaceutical solution for chronic conditions fits OHD's proven outbound marketing model to build awareness. Based on the success of similar initiatives with orthopedic bracing and diabetes products, OHD has expanded those efforts to include phototherapy products for their DME partner's existing and new patients. Mimicking their proven process, OHD will educate and guide potential phototherapy patients through the education and qualification process and help broaden their treatment options and awareness.

Phototherapy is a safe alternative for all patients, particularly pregnant women and the elderly. Dermatologists can prescribe certain narrow-band UVB light therapy treatment options and supplies to their patients to help avoid potential side effects of competing pharmaceuticals. OHD's communication and education plan for patients with psoriasis, eczema, and vitiligo helps them get these critical products through their insurance. This outreach provides a huge benefit to patients with chronic skin conditions, as they are often unaware of the medical benefits, ease of availability, and requirements for coverage eligibility.

"Phototherapy is safer, affordable, works fast, and is often more effective," explained CEO Alois Rubenbauer. Post this

"We aim to communicate four main points about phototherapy treatment to patients," explained chief executive officer Alois Rubenbauer. "Phototherapy is safer, affordable, works fast, and is often more effective than other treatment options."

Targeted narrow-band UVB light minimizes the development of psoriasis, lesions, or re-pigmentation of one's regular skin coloring. The medical lamps in these phototherapy units emit ultraviolet (UV) light in a wavelength that creates changes within the skin cells. The cells in most patients then begin to behave normally, reducing or eliminating the skin disease symptoms.

In addition to efficacy, convenience, and cost savings, OHD's primary value proposition also includes avoiding exposure to illnesses for patients by reducing trips to medical facilities. OHD facilitates and provides ongoing support for the UVB product offering for their DME partners' patients, specifically a hand-held portable device by Brightwand Phototherapy designed for convenience and ease of use at home. All the products are shipped directly from OHD's wholly-owned distribution facility, American Distributors, to patient's homes.

About One Health Direct

One Health Direct provides cutting-edge healthcare marketing, customer service, and patient engagement solutions to partners and clients. Our focus is on supplying innovative treatment options for patients suffering chronic health conditions sent right to their homes, making the entire qualification, billing, and fulfillment process simple and time-saving for both the patient and physician.

Through collaboration with strategic partners and subsidiaries, One Health Direct has developed a holistic system that enables patients to receive better treatment solutions more effectively and efficiently manage chronic healthcare issues. Whether a partner is utilizing the complete system or only certain components, One Health Direct is committed to helping each partner provide better service to more patients suffering from chronic conditions.

One Health Direct supports patients of our partner DME (durable medical equipment) suppliers in attaining innovative treatment options, including products like continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), orthotics, urological, maternity, and phototherapy supplies.

Contact:

Brett Guerin

One Health Direct

Chief Marketing Officer

(949) 280-8364

[email protected]

www.onehealthdirect.com

SOURCE One Health Direct