One Health Direct's Employees Show a Commitment to Philanthropy

18 Oct, 2023, 00:00 ET

DUNEDIN, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Health Direct, a leader in healthcare marketing, customer service, and patient engagement solutions, is proud to announce its ongoing commitment to philanthropy. The company is not only dedicated to contributing to nonprofit organizations, but it also encourages its employees to engage in charitable activities, making a positive impact on the communities where they live and work.

OHD's offices are located in multiple states and countries, including Florida, Puerto Rico, and The Philippines, and philanthropy has served as a unifying force. During natural disasters such as Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Fiona, and Typhoon Odette, OHD employees mobilized to support their community by serving food in affected areas, while other offices stepped up with donations at a critical time.

One of the most innovative ways that One Health Direct promotes philanthropy is through its annual Penny Wars fundraiser. This friendly competition between offices encourages employees to donate their loose change, with a fun set of rules that measure their office's contributions directly against that of the other offices, with the proceeds going to the winning office's local charity. Last year, the employees raised over $5,000 through Penny Wars alone, with One Health Direct matching donations.

"We believe that it's important for us as a company to give back to the communities where we live and work," says VP of Sales, Jesse Daniels. "But we're even more proud of our employees, who have shown an incredible commitment to philanthropy. It's their dedication and generosity that truly make a difference."

The company has worked to raise funds for several organizations in Florida, Utah, Puerto Rico, and The Philippines, including the Florida Red Cross, Relay For Life, Autism Awareness, Convoy for Hope, Humane Society, March of Dimes, Children's Home, and Wasatch Adaptive Sports.

Employees have also donated time, money, and resources to help fellow colleagues and families in need. From helping children coming out of foster care to caring for ailing elderly family members, OHD and its employees strive to make a difference in each other's lives.

About One Health Direct

One Health Direct provides cutting-edge healthcare marketing, customer service, and patient engagement solutions to partners and clients. Our focus is on supplying innovative treatment options for patients suffering chronic health conditions, sent right to their homes while making the entire qualification, billing, and fulfillment process simple and time-saving for both the patient and physician.

Through collaboration with strategic partners and subsidiaries, One Health Direct has developed a holistic system that enables patients to receive better treatment solutions more effectively and efficiently manage chronic healthcare issues. Whether a partner is utilizing the complete system or only certain components, One Health Direct is committed to helping each partner provide better service to more patients suffering from chronic conditions.

One Health Direct supports patients of our partner DME (durable medical equipment) suppliers in attaining innovative treatment options, including products like continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), orthotics, urological, and phototherapy supplies.

Contact:
Brett Guerin
One Health Direct
Chief Marketing Officer
(949) 280-8364
[email protected]
www.onehealthdirect.com 

