One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning Named Best HVAC Franchise

"Our network is certainly one of the many reasons people choose to open a business with us, along with our best-in-class tools and processes," said Mark Baker, president of Franchise, Direct Energy. "We will continue to strive for excellence even as we remain the industry leader, bringing new, innovative and efficient technologies to improve the overall customer experience."

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 rankings are based on a comprehensive evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. One Hour's ranking at the top of its category confirms its status as an industry leader.

"More than 1,000 companies applied for this year's Franchise 500, making it one of our most competitive rankings ever," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur's editor in chief. "So for these companies to not only rank but land at the top of their respective categories is quite an achievement."

To view One Hour in the full listing, visit entrepreneur.com/article/311953. The list can also be seen in the May issue of Entrepreneur, available now on newsstands. One Hour was also ranked No. 1 in the HVAC services category in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list (January 2018).

To find more information about One Hour, visit www.onehourair.com. One Hour is part of the Direct Energy family of brands.

About One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating®

One Hour Air Conditioning &Heating® is currently ranked as the #1 HVAC franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's annual Franchise 500 (January 2018). One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating provides services with 100% satisfaction guarantee from professional experts who are on-time. Franchised One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating locations are independently owned and operated businesses. One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating is part of the Direct Energy family of brands. ©2018 Clockwork IP, LLC

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-hour-heating--air-conditioning-named-best-hvac-franchise-300654075.html

SOURCE One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning

Related Links

http://www.onehourheatandair.com

