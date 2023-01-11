One in Four Nurses and 75% of Top-Ranked U.S. Hospitals Trust Incredible Health for Career Planning and Hiring Needs

Company's massive momentum and growth solidify its place as the de facto leader in healthcare labor

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Incredible Health, the fastest-growing healthcare career marketplace for permanent healthcare workers, today announced a major milestone in its quest to transform the healthcare labor market: one in four nurses in the United States uses the platform for planning and managing their careers. Additionally, the company is now partnered with 75% of the nation's top-ranked health systems. The company has nearly doubled the number of health systems it partners with year over year, with top health systems like Kaiser Permanente, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, NYU Langone Hospitals, Texas Health Resources, HCA Healthcare, Johns Hopkins Health System, and Northwestern Memorial Hospital trusting the platform with finding its most important resource: top, permanent nursing talent to deliver high-quality care.

This announcement comes on the heels of the company's Series B funding round, which brought the company's valuation to $1.65 billion, establishing it as the highest-valued tech-enabled career marketplace in healthcare. Incredible Health's impact and technology have been validated by investments from renowned hospital systems and seasoned technology investors, including investments from Kaiser Permanente, Andreessen Horowitz, Base10 Partners, and Obvious Ventures. Additionally, the platform has industry-leading NPS scores of 70 from nurses and thousands of 5-star ratings and reviews from nurses across review platforms.

"Incredible Health has positively impacted thousands of nurses and their families in 2022 despite the challenging circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Iman Abuzeid M.D., CEO and co-founder of Incredible Health."We have not only helped nurses find their dream permanent jobs, but we've also helped them relocate to new cities, fight burnout and get the resources they need to do their best work. Nurses who feel fulfilled in their work deliver better care and stay in roles longer. Both are critical to combat the nursing shortage head-on and imperative for health systems' success."

Nurse hiring is outdated and underserves both hospitals and nurses alike. The traditional hospital hiring process takes over 80 days. Incredible Health's tech-enabled career platform cuts this process down to around 14 days. Incredible Health serves both health systems and nurses by providing them with the tools and resources to find careers and do their best work.

Incredible Health automates the job-hunting process for nurses, giving them access to tens of thousands of permanent jobs across hundreds of top facilities in the country. The company continues to serve thousands of nurses a week with tech-enabled tools and services, including salary transparency, CEU certifications, tactics for combating burnout, and connecting with other nurses on its platform - all for free, available in iOS and Android apps and all critical in retaining nurses in the field. Over the past year, the company has seen:

300% more nurses joined Incredible Health year over year, with 12,000 nurses joining the platform every week over the last three months of 2022. An increase in interview requests sent to nurses. 12,000 interview requests from top hospitals to nurses are sent via the platform each week (a 600% annual increase), thanks to the company's proprietary matching technology.

Incredible Health has been rated and reviewed nearly 2,000 times across the App Store, Google and Facebook reviews with a 4.9 star average. More nurses connecting with one another. The platform's free nurse-to-nurse community remains a key tool nurses turn to ask questions and get advice and support from other nurses.

On the employer side, health systems need better solutions to reach top talent across the country and effectively move them through the hiring process. Incredible Health's national reach and custom matching technology give employers access to previously inaccessible talent, helping health systems reduce the time to hire to 15 days. Incredible Health has continued to deliver:

Nurses hired via the platform have a 15% higher retention rate. A greater pool of talent and choice. The company is used by over 650 hospital locations spanning 26 states and helps employers hire top talent from all 50 states. Sixty percent (60%) of hospital beds in California and Texas are in facilities that hire nurses via Incredible Health.

Incredible Health's impact on healthcare hiring is why the company has 98% employer retention. The company continues to be the only platform that focuses on filling permanent nursing roles.

Incredible Health has 200 remote employees in 35 states and continues to hire at a rapid pace. To join Incredible Health's expanding team, visit the careers page here .

About Incredible Health

As a career marketplace for permanent healthcare workers, Incredible Health puts nurses in the driver's seat. Hospitals apply directly to nurses rather than the other way around. The first and only platform to focus on permanent employees rather than contractors, Incredible Health is already used by over 650 hospitals nationwide. Incredible Health's proprietary algorithm-based technology custom matches the needs of hospitals with the right nurses. Co-founded by MD and Wharton alum Iman Abuzeid and MIT alum from a family of nurses, Rome Portlock, Incredible Health is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and operates nationally.

