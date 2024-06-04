One Injured in Loading Dock Truck Accident off 42nd Street

MCALLEN, Texas, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, is reporting on a truck accident that occurred on April 25, 2024, around 5:00 p.m. at a loading dock off South 42nd Street in McAllen, TX. A man sustained injuries in the incident.

Details About the McAllen Truck Accident:

The incident took place at a loading dock located at the intersection of Military Highway/F.M. 1016 and S. 42nd Street.

According to authorities, a pedestrian was in the vicinity of an 18-wheeler that was stopped near the dock. The truck driver reportedly re-entered the vehicle and began to reverse without proper safety measures. As a result, the pedestrian became pinned between the trailer and the loading dock, sustaining serious injuries as a result.

