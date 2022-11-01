One Network Enterprises and Open Playground to Offer Advanced Supply Chain Management Capabilities throughout South Korea

Open Playground is now a ONE Affiliate and will build on its digital transformation services to grow and support ONE's existing customer base

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises (ONE), the leading global provider of intelligent control towers and the Digital Supply Chain Network™, today announced a strategic partnership with Open Playground (OPG), to expand the delivery and support of One Network Enterprises leading supply chain solutions in South Korea. This partnership will strengthen One Network's presence in the region by providing best-in-class supply chain management support to global corporations in South Korea.

OPG specializes in process innovation, and digital transformation consulting and provides technical expertise. Mr. Sangwook Cho, CEO and founder of OPG is an innovation expert who has been directly involved in the projects of large domestic Korean manufacturers. Mr. Cho was the first supply chain management (SCM) consultant on the global planning system project for Samsung Electronics Semiconductor and led SCM practices at PwC, Deloitte, AT Kearney, and EY.

"Having an on-the-ground presence in South Korea, with Sangwook Cho's level of expertise allows us to increase the support for our global customers while also taking advantage of the dynamic opportunities in one of Asia's most innovative economies", said Chris Edwards, VP of Asia Pacific for One Network Enterprises. "We look forward to working with Sangwook to further extend the One Network presence in the region."

"We're very excited about partnering with One Network to deliver the next generation of supply chain management technology to the world's most innovative manufacturers", says Sangwook Cho, CEO and founder of OPG. "We look forward to working with the One Network APAC team to expand the delivery of their leading solutions, helping Korean companies improve their supply chains globally."

About One Network Enterprises

One Network is the leader in supply chain control towers and provider of the Digital Supply Chain Network™. It is the only solution that gives supply chain managers and executives end-to-end visibility and control with one data model and one truth, from raw material to last-mile delivery. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, it enables seamless planning and execution, across inbound supply, outbound order fulfillment, and logistics, matching demand with available supply in real time. Lead your industry by providing the highest service levels and product quality at the lowest possible cost. Visit: www.onenetwork.com.

About OpenPlayground

OPG (오픈Playground) is a consulting firm that works with the world's most forward-thinking enterprises to modernize their operations. It collaborates with top B2B network platforms to provide digital transformation and innovative IT solutions to businesses, resulting in better, quicker, and more enduring outcomes. We believe in the potential of transformation to add value and achieve shared success for our clients. Open Playground is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. For more information, visit www.openplayground.co.kr

