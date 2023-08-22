One Network Enterprises and Optessa Partner to Offer Transformative Supply Chain Management Services to Optimize Manufacturing

Partnership will enable customers to unify, optimize, and synchronize material flow across the entire supply chain especially in today's volatile and constrained conditions

DALLAS and HOLMDEL, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises (ONE), the leading global provider of intelligent control towers and the Digital Supply Chain Network™, and Optessa Inc. (Optessa), a leader in the manufacturing planning and scheduling space, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership. This partnership will allow both ONE and Optessa to provide their customers with next generation, end-to-end supply chain management capabilities.

The integration of Optessa and ONE's Control Tower permits the creation and syndication of optimized material plans to support optimized production plans and sequences in both the OEM and the suppliers' plants. Manufacturers benefit from optimal schedules and sequences, lower inventory, improved customer service, and reduced expediting costs. Similarly, suppliers experience improved forecast accuracy yielding improved efficiency due to fewer plan changes. Additionally, both benefit from standard services like structured and unstructured collaborations, AI-based prescriptive resolutions, and fully integrated logistics.

Optessa's manufacturing planning and scheduling optimization technology is used by manufacturers, including the world's largest automotive OEMs like Honda, Ford, and Nissan, as it consistently delivers significant and measurable value (often quantified in tens of percentage points of improvements) in throughput, reduction in lead-time, reduction in changeovers, and annual savings in the millions of dollars. Further, Optessa's rich constraint and resource model library allows the solution of any complex manufacturing planning and scheduling problem without the need for custom coding.

One Network is the leading global provider of intelligent control towers, orchestrating inbound supply including material allocation and logistics for multi-tier supply chains. The control tower optimizes material and logistics flows at each tier. Adding Optessa's manufacturing scheduling and sequencing optimization will allow One Network's Intelligent Control Tower to provide organizations additional benefits of a complete end-to-end solution including optimized manufacturing.

"The lack of visibility and the inability to quickly re-optimize in the face of changing supply chain realities impacts all manufacturers. Optessa looks forward to working with One Network to address these issues and unlock significant value for our customer bases," says Ashok Erramilli, co-founder and CEO of Optessa.

"This strategic partnership will allow One Network and Optessa to bring significant advantage to high-mix, high-volume supply chains like Automotive," says Greg Brady, Founder and Chairman of One Network. "We are excited to partner with Optessa and bring next-generational supply chain solutions to the market."

Both One Network and Optessa are looking forward to taking this joint solution to market which is available immediately.

About One Network Enterprises

One Network is the leader in supply chain control towers and provider of the Digital Supply Chain Network™. It is the only solution that gives supply chain managers and executives end-to-end visibility and control with one data model and one truth, from raw material to last mile delivery. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, it enables seamless planning and execution, across inbound supply, outbound order fulfillment, and logistics, matching demand with available supply in real-time. Lead your industry by providing the highest service levels and product quality at the lowest possible cost. Visit: www.onenetwork.com .

About Optessa

Optessa is a leader in planning and scheduling optimization software with many successful implementations among top-tier global manufacturers. Optessa products have wide applicability in diverse manufacturing industries including discrete manufacturing industries like automotive OEMs, suppliers, power equipment, electronics, semiconductor, and mills and process manufacturing industries such as food and beverage and paints as well as shipping and logistics. The Optessa team combines deep expertise in software, mathematics, manufacturing, and optimization technologies with unmatched customer commitment. To learn more about Optessa please visit www.optessa.com.

