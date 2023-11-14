One Network Enterprises collaborates with Scheduling Standards Consortium to develop standardized processes for more efficient supply chains

News provided by

One Network Enterprises

14 Nov, 2023, 08:56 ET

A leading US retailer will be the first company to benefit from the new standard as One Network leverages the new standard to optimize and automate multi-enterprise processes across its network of networks

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises (ONE), the leading global provider of autonomous planning, intelligent control towers, and the Digital Supply Chain Network™, is pleased to announce its support for the Scheduling Standards Consortium (SSC) to help define and adopt standards for scheduling in the supply chain, and applauds its publication of its Technical Standard for developing scheduling application programming interface (API) for transportation management systems (TMS) and scheduling solutions. The Technical Standard is now accessible on the open-source community.

As the SSC noted in its recent press release, "The Technical Standard will bring more cohesion and resiliency to the movement of goods, making it easier to book and manage appointments, optimize processes for drivers, shippers and receivers, and drive operational efficiencies for the industry at large."

One Network's use of this standard will further add value by being able to bring suppliers and their partners into this real time single version of the truth for not only scheduling drop appointments but also the pick-up appointments, and tracking these shipments in real time. This provides real-time visibility and actionability to all parties. This reduces order-to-ship lead times, supply variability, and completely automates the rescheduling and priority process for late shipments based on what is needed most by the customer. This provides meaningful reductions in inventory for all parties and higher sell-through.

A One Network customer, one of the top 10 retailers in the world, will be the first to use ONE's implementation of the new standard, and the first company in the world to leverage the SSC standard across its vast network of supplier and internal distribution centers. The customer expects improved efficiency in their OTIF metrics, real-time temperature tracking across the cold chain, improved optimization of DC's based on demand priority, and better utilization of people, distribution centers, and vehicles.

ONE is proud to contribute to the standard and to support the SSC in helping make the Technical Standard a foundation on which we can build more effective, efficient, and resilient supply chains that serve customers and all network participants.

ONE's robust scheduling solution will be able to make effective use of the standards by coordinating and automating bookings and rescheduling based on real-time data such as telematics, IoT data, traffic data, and other data from external partner networks. ONE's AI assistant for supply chain, NEO, will be able to automatically reschedule appointments and release unused dock doors based on this vital information enabled by the SSC standards. More accurate and timely scheduling will also optimize the utilization of resources such as warehouse labor, truck drivers, and vehicles, and will improve DC flow-through.  

The mission of the SSC aligns well with ONE's network of networks, a ubiquitous network that enables any organization to join, and "plug and play" their enterprise systems into the network. The SSC's work is an important step in the direction of a consistent and integrated data architecture not just for scheduling in logistics, but for the entire supply chain, from raw materials to the shelf.  

"We applaud the SSC for its important work in developing and publishing the SSC Technical Standard; and we are committed to using these standards to improve efficiency across our logistics solution," said Greg Brady, founder and executive chairman of ONE. "But, as important as this is, we would further urge companies to apply this thinking to the supply chain as a whole. There is immense value to be unlocked by expanding this approach to enable a single version of truth for the supply chain with a single connection into a network of networks. This enables unprecedented responsiveness, service levels, efficiencies, and resilience for all parties in the network. ONE is committed to that goal and we are grateful to the SSC in helping realize it."   

About One Network Enterprises

One Network is the leader in supply chain autonomous planning, control towers and provider of the Digital Supply Chain Network™. It is the only solution that gives supply chain managers and executives end-to-end visibility and control with one data model and one truth, from raw material to last mile delivery. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, it enables seamless planning and execution, across inbound supply, outbound order fulfillment, and logistics, matching demand with available supply in real-time. Lead your industry by providing the highest service levels and product quality at the lowest possible cost. Visit: www.onenetwork.com.

SOURCE One Network Enterprises

Also from this source

One Network Enterprises announces expanded capabilities on its Network of Networks to meet growing demand for a true supply chain ecosystem

One Network Enterprises announces expanded capabilities on its Network of Networks to meet growing demand for a true supply chain ecosystem

One Network Enterprises (ONE), the leading global provider of intelligent control towers and the Digital Supply Chain Network™, is pleased to...
One Network Enterprises Named Leader in Nucleus Research's Control Tower Technology Value Matrix for the Eighth Consecutive Year

One Network Enterprises Named Leader in Nucleus Research's Control Tower Technology Value Matrix for the Eighth Consecutive Year

One Network Enterprises (ONE), the global leader of supply chain control towers and provider of the Digital Supply Chain Network™, today announces...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.