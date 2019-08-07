One Network Enterprises Experiences Unprecedented Revenue Growth in 2019

DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises, a leader in supply chain network technology, is pleased to announce record business growth for 2018 and 2019. Year-over-year revenue growth through the first 6 months of 2019 stands at 45 percent, and the company is on track to exceed 2018 bookings by over 125 percent in 2019. Growth has been fueled by increased adoption of the One Network Platform across virtually every industry and geography. This SaaS and aPaaS platform enables leading global organizations to achieve dramatic supply chain network benefits and efficiencies across their ecosystem of business partners. To date, more than 75,000 companies have joined One Network's Real Time Value Network™ (RTVN™).

"Enterprises are recognizing that a network-enabled supply chain provides an enormous competitive advantage, and acts as a value generator as well as a catalyst for new business processes," said Greg Brady, CEO, One Network Enterprises. "As supply chain decision makers become more strategically important to the business, companies are making One Network their platform of choice to drive performance improvements across their entire business ecosystem. Our goal is to remain at the forefront of technology innovation, continuing to deliver advanced capabilities to the world's largest enterprises and their business networks – such as our machine learning and intelligent agent technology for autonomous supply chain management."

One Network has added new customers and expanded adoption in its current customer base across industries, including Retail, Food Service, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Health Care, Defense, Logistics and more. Some of these organizations include a supermajor oil and gas company, two of the world's top five package delivery companies, two major global logistics providers, Cummins, SAS Cargo and the United States Armed Forces, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy.

One Network has been widely recognized for its ability to generate tremendous value for customers, and was named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks, a Leader in Nucleus Research's Control Tower Technology Value Matrix, a Leader in IDC's MarketScape for Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network Vendor Assessment, and ChainLink Research's Supply Chain Networks Revealed report.

Interest from strategic technology and consulting firms remains at an all-time high, resulting in a significant increase in partner-related engagements. Furthermore, One Network signed important agreements with both domestic and international 4PL companies, who provide the One Network platform to their customers and take part in joint go-to-market initiatives.

About One Network Enterprises

One Network is the intelligent business platform for autonomous supply chain management. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, this multi-party digital platform delivers rapid results at a fraction of the cost of legacy solutions. The platform includes modular, adaptable industry solutions for multi-party business that help companies lower costs, improve service levels and run more efficiently, with less waste. One Network also offers a PaaS solution and developer tools that allow organizations to design, build and run multi-party applications. Leading global organizations have joined One Network, helping to transform industries like Retail, Food Service, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare, Public Sector, Defense and Logistics. Headquartered in Dallas, One Network also has offices in Japan, Europe, and India. For more information, please visit www.onenetwork.com.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

