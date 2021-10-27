One Network Enterprises Named Leader in Nucleus Research's Control Tower Technology Value Matrix for the Sixth Consecutive Year

DALLAS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises, a global industry leader of supply chain control towers and provider of the Digital Supply Chain Network™, today announced that Nucleus Research, a provider of case-based technology research and advisory services, has again ranked One Network as a Leader in its Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2021, for the sixth consecutive year. Nucleus believes One Network will continue to lead in control tower technology as a result of its investments and ongoing improvement in AI and machine learning capabilities, and for its "network of networks" approach. The complete and complimentary report is available here: Nucleus Research Control Tower Value Matrix 2021.

"One Network's unique value proposition is its global partner network, which consists of over 90,000 businesses and reinforces its unified planning and execution capabilities", said Alexander Wurm, lead analyst of the report. "ONE's control tower platform, NEO, utilizes a real-time grid architecture and dual platform approach. NEO's real time single version of the truth (SVOT) platform creates true end-to-end visibility, contract management and execution across all trading partners while also incorporating legacy, third party and other network based applications. NEO enables on-boarded organizations to instantly connect to other parties and share their supply chain information with their designated permissibility framework."

The report also credits One Network's enhancements to its NEO platform and AI predictive capabilities with implementation of new supply chain planning (SCP) and execution functions called "NEO Intelligent Agents". The new features improve the automation and prescriptive capabilities of the fulfillment (global supply-demand matching) transporation and last-mile delivery sections. ONE's ongoing improvements to global inbound and last mile support allow products and materials to be tracked with automated serial numbers to establish accountability at every stage.

According to Isaac Gould, Nucleus Research Manager, "In addition to NEO Agents that provide autonomous and interactive prescriptive analytics to solve planning and execution exceptions globally, One Network delivers the NEO Intelligent Agent workbench for users to interact with the agents to evaluate and execute their prescriptions. This enables more effective, rapid, and user-friendly decision making. As organizations leverage the workbench to address variations in demand and supply, they benefit from NEO's multi-party, hub-to-hub network, where all parties can interact in real-time for intuitive and collaborative problem solving."

"We are proud to be recognized by Nucleus Research for the sixth straight year," said Mark Brady, CEO of One Network Enterprises. "As Nucleus Research has highlighted, the ongoing improvements we are making to global inbound and last mile support along with our investments in the 'network of networks' approach with NEO intelligent agents, is having a hugely positive impact on the resiliency of global supply chains. In today's volatile business environment, alleviating and quickly resolving supply chain disruptions is of critical importance. Our enhanced NEO intelligent agents improve the automation and prescriptive nature of the solutions that further improve supply chain resilience with autonomous decision-making and control."

About One Network Enterprises

One Network is the leader in intelligent control towers for autonomous supply chain management. From inbound supply to outbound order fulfillment and logistics, this multi-tier, multiparty digital platform helps optimize and automate planning and execution across the entire supply network and every trading partner. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, real time predictive and prescriptive analytics enable industry-leading performance for the highest services levels and product quality at the lowest possible cost. It's the industry's only solution with a fully integrated data model from the consumer to suppliers and all logistics partners, providing a network-wide, real-time single version of the truth. Leading global organizations have joined One Network, transforming industries like Retail, Food Service, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare, Public Sector, Telecom, Defense, and Logistics. Headquartered in Dallas, One Network has offices across the Americas, Europe, and APAC.

For more information, please visit www.onenetwork.com

