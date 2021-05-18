One Network Enterprises Recognized as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks for a Third Consecutive Time

DALLAS, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises (ONE), a global provider of supply chain control towers for autonomous supply chain management, is pleased to announce that that Gartner, Inc., the world's leading research and advisory company, has positioned the Company as a Leader in its 2021 Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks (MESCBN) report. According to the report, "Leaders in the MESCBN market have broad, deep and differentiated functionality that addresses a broad range of user requirements. These vendors have proven products and track records of customer success and have demonstrated momentum in growing their market presence." This report further adds, "They also meet the needs of users throughout multienterprise end-to-end processes, with offerings from cross-functional capabilities and business process categories." [1]

"Besides having applications in place to manage core enterprise capabilities (such as ERP and CRM or SCM with WMS, for example), companies are looking for business applications to engage with their business partners end-to-end, upstream and downstream. Why? Once the end-to-end supply chain becomes visible and those insights are leveraged, notable advancements can be made, such as:

Inventory reductions and improved inventory returns

Reduced operating (procurement) and expediting (freight) cost

Improved forecast accuracy

Improved perfect order rates and customer satisfaction"

Further it states "Gartner considers MESCBNs to be foundational technology for more mature organizations, implemented to coordinate, automate and transform an organization's extended supply chain within the overall business ecosystem they operate." [1]

"We are pleased to again be named a Leader in the Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks for the third time since the report's inception," said Mark Brady, CEO, One Network Enterprises. "Our business strategy has remained consistent since 2002 – to provide the leading demand-driven multi-party business network across industries worldwide. We're proud to offer the industry's only solution with a fully integrated data model from the consumer to suppliers and all logistics partners, providing a network-wide, real-time single version of the truth for all parties."

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks, Christian Titze, William McNeill, Brock Johns, Bart De Muynck, May 2021

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About One Network Enterprises

One Network is the leader in intelligent control towers for autonomous supply chain management. From inbound supply to outbound order fulfilment and logistics, this multi-tier, multiparty digital platform helps optimize and automate planning and execution across the entire supply network and every trading partner. Powered by NEO, One Network's machine learning and intelligent agent technology, real time predictive and prescriptive analytics enable industry-leading performance for the highest services levels and product quality at the lowest possible cost. It's the industry's only solution with a fully integrated data model from the consumer to suppliers and all logistics partners, providing a network-wide, real-time single version of the truth. Leading global organizations have joined One Network, transforming industries like Retail, Food Service, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Healthcare, Public Sector, Telecom, Defense, and Logistics. Headquartered in Dallas, One Network has offices across the Americas, Europe, and APAC. For more information, please visit www.onenetwork.com.

