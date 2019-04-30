One Network Once Again a Leader in Nucleus Research's Annual Technology Inventory Optimization Value Matrix with AI-powered Platform Continuing to Deliver Value to Customers

DALLAS, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises, a global provider of secure, multi-party business networks that enable autonomous supply chain management, today announced that Nucleus Research, a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services, has positioned One Network as a leader in its 2019 Technology Inventory Optimization Value Matrix for the second consecutive year. One Network's Real Time Value Network™ (RTVN) was acknowledged for delivering a suite of application modules that allow customers to answer their end-to-end supply chain needs, including supply planning, demand planning, sales and operations planning, global logistics management, outbound fulfillment, and inbound logistics management. The complimentary Nucleus Research 2019 Technology Inventory Optimization Value Matrix is available here: http://bit.ly/2WcPvLK

"While many vendors just talk about bringing automation to their supply chain planning and inventory optimization software, One Network has customers that are live and using the capabilities to extract value from the technology," said Seth Lippincott, lead analyst of the report. "By providing an integrated platform on which customers can run their supply chains end-to-end, the vendor is shortening the distance between planning and execution, providing a holistic view of inventory and the ability to optimize stocking levels. Nucleus expects the value One Network delivers to continue to improve as more customers adopt its automation and intelligent capabilities."

In this Technology Value Matrix, Nucleus evaluates solutions that help organizations find the right balance between inventory and service levels while minimizing costs. This is important because the demand for solutions that enable organizations to plan around balancing service delivery with stocking levels is becoming more pronounced as the competitive landscape and shifts in consumer behavior present new challenges.

Using One Network, customers can onboard their trading partners, giving two-way visibility to inventory levels, ability to serve, and forecasts. The network has over 75,000 participating organizations, allowing customers to find partners and collaborate around their plans. It supports industries in CPG, retail, restaurant and foodservice, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech, aerospace, defense, and government, automotive, and logistics service providers.

According to the report, One Network has taken several steps with its planning applications to increase automation and usability for its customers by providing intelligent agents that perform a host of functions such as forecasting, replenishment, sourcing, and transportation optimization. By allowing the agent to analyze current performance relative to historic data, customers leverage the software to determine the optimal replenishment order. Trading partners can see the forecast that the system publishes, enabling them to better prepare to fulfill the upcoming order. Agents continue to scan inventory levels and incoming demand signals to optimize the next replenishment cycle.

"Using intelligent agents, One Network's advanced network platform includes modular, adaptable solutions for multi-party business processes that help companies realize value and run more efficiently and effectively," said MaryAnn Holder, Chief Marketing Officer of One Network. "By predicting consumer demand, we enable organizations to optimize and operate the supply chain at near-theoretical limits and continually monitor and synchronize supply to demand, adjust forecasts, recalculate orders, inventory levels, and select optimal transportation modes. We are thrilled to once again be recognized by Nucleus Research and, more importantly, to ensure customers optimize their entire supply chain to achieve significant value."

