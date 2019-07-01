One Network Recognized for Operations and Supply Chain Excellence by Ventana Research

DALLAS, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises, a leader in supply chain network technology, today announced that it has been named a finalist in the 2019 Ventana Research Leadership Award for Operations and Supply Chain Excellence. One Network received this honor based on innovations in their market-leading, multi-party SaaS platform - a disruptive artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology which enables autonomous supply chain management across complex, multi-tier supply chain networks.

The annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards recognize vendors that have introduced noteworthy innovations in technology that advance business and IT. The Digital Innovation Awards showcase advances in the productivity and potential of business applications as well as technology that contributes significantly to improved efficiency, productivity, and the performance of an organization.

"One Network's ability to connect organizations to a rich ecosystem of trading partners is impressive, because it empowers businesses to effectively manage, optimize, and automate multi-party processes and execute decisions to support autonomous supply chain management," said Mark Smith, CEO & Chief Research Officer of Ventana Research. "We congratulate them for the significant business value it brings to customers and for helping them turn their supply chain into revenue generators by digitizing and automating new business processes."

Finalists were selected based on their technology and the extent to which they help organizations innovate or enhance the productivity and outcomes of their business or IT processes. One Network was acknowledged for delivering Version 22 and more specifically for NEO, the Company's proprietary machine learning and intelligent agent technology that makes and executes decisions and supports autonomous supply chain management.

The Digital Innovation Awards are delivered by the Ventana Research team, which through its benchmark research, on-demand advisory and education continues to pioneer new methods for organizations to become efficient and effective in their business. As part of the scoring process and methodology, Ventana Research examines the submissions for not just the innovative technology approach, but also how it applies to people, processes, information and technology, the best practices it supports, the degree of team involvement and the technologies, business impact, and value.

"We're very proud to be recognized for our multi-party digital platform and, more importantly, for helping our customers optimize their entire supply chain so they can achieve significant value," said Greg Brady, Founder and CEO of One Network. "Our machine learning and AI-driven technology facilitates and improves business supply chain sequences and transactions for more than 75,000 organizations, enabling them to transact seamlessly and securely so our customers can move beyond decision-support to decision-making and autonomous control of the entire supply chain."

