One-of-a-kind Henry Rifle Being Auctioned To Benefit The New Cody Firearms Museum

Baron's master engraver, Rob Bunting, embellished the rifle using a design inspired by a Samuel Hoggson factory-engraved 1860's era Henry rifle found in the collections of the Cody Firearms Museum. The full coverage engraving features Hoggson's signature large grape leaf motif, a classic buck scene, and leafy scroll cuts. The serial number denotes the rifle's unique and collectible status, 01CFM2019.

Anthony Imperato, President of Henry Repeating Arms, says, "The Cody Firearms Museum is a must-visit for anyone interested in firearms or American history. It's truly an extraordinary collection, and we're very proud that we're able to be a part of the Grand Re-opening." Imperato continues, "Firearms play such an integral role in our nation's history, so we had to jump at the opportunity to ensure that this collection stays around for more generations to enjoy."

The New Henry Original Rifle is a line-by-line reproduction of the first lever action rifle ever put into production, which was patented by Benjamin Tyler Henry in 1860, except for concessions needed to utilize a caliber other than the now extinct .44 Henry Rimfire. It features a brass receiver and crescent buttplate, extra-fancy American Walnut furniture, and a polished blued steel octagonal barrel.

The rifle is a featured auction item on Gunbroker.com, item #816952721. Online bidding will close during the Grand Re-opening ceremonies at the Cody Firearms Museum on July 6, 2019.

To complement this one-of-a-kind rifle, a unique collector's series is also being offered to benefit the Cody Firearms Museum. The first offering of the series is a unique rifle built on Henry's award-winning Golden Boy, engraved by Baron Engraving. These rifles are available to retailers exclusively through Davidson's of Prescott, AZ and are available to the public at Davidson's Gallery of Guns.

Together, Henry Repeating Arms, Baron Engraving and Davidson's are expected to raise more than $100,000 to support the revitalization of the Cody Firearms Museum.

Henry firearms can only be purchased through a licensed firearms dealer. For more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its products visit henryusa.com or call 866-200-2354.

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. Their company motto is "Made in America, or Not Made At All," and their firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its charitable endeavors under its Guns For Great Causes program, which focuses on sick children, both individual cases and children's hospitals, veteran and wounded veteran organizations, 2nd Amendment and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs 535 people and has 250,000sf of manufacturing space in their Rice Lake, Wisconsin and Bayonne, New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry who invented and patented the Henry rifle in 1860 – the first repeating rifle, the lever action rifle, which is America's unique contribution to international firearms design and is one of the most legendary, respected and sought after rifles in the history of firearms.

The Cody Firearms Museum interprets over 800 years of history with more than 20,000 artifacts. The museum, which was built in its own space in 1991 and renovated in 2019, seeks to lay a foundation for all types of visitors about the history of firearms and the many ways in which they have been made and used, including manufacturing and technology, sport and war, defense and crime, as well as presentation and art. The museum houses an international collection of firearms, ammunition, and accouterments beginning in the 1200s and continuing to the present. The mission of the museum is to display a large portion of its encyclopedic collection while engaging with the artifacts' historical stories that chronicle the roles of firearms good, bad, and indifferent in the history of human endeavor.

Baron Engraving is the largest, most versatile independent finishing company in the United States dedicated to decorative and industrial engraving of high-value three-dimensional products. For more than 35 years, Baron has forged a reputation for its ability to creatively elevate product lines and design lasting value. By combining old world craftsmanship with modern technology, our artists provide superior engraved products that become cherished heirlooms from our manufacturing facilities in Monroe and Trumbull, CT.



