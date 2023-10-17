One-of-a-Kind Wizard of Oz and Top Gun Memorabilia Command Premium Prices at Studio Auctions Event

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Auctions, an auction house focused on bringing authentic, original and influential pieces of American cinematography history to collectors and movie enthusiasts, announced the results of their inaugural auction where several exclusive pieces fetched far above anticipated prices.

Miniature Model House from The Wizard of Oz used to create the iconic twister scene from the 1939 film, sold for $537,000 at Studio Auctions event Tom Cruise's Flight Suit from the original Top Gun sold for $93,750 at Studio Auctions event

Dorothy's House, the miniature model house from The Wizard of Oz that was used to create the iconic twister scene from the 1939 film, sold for $537,000. The house, noted as "an iconic piece of movie history," sold well-above the estimate. Additionally, Tom Cruise's Flight Suit and Sunglasses from the original Top Gun sold for $93,750 and $34,375, respectively. Other items sold included Russell Crowe's slave costume from Gladiator and Arnold Schwarzenegger's shotgun from Terminator 2.

"We are very thrilled, but not surprised, by the enthusiastic reception these unique pieces from cinematic history have garnered," said Brad Teplitsky of Studio Auctions. "We look forward to offering more exceptional pieces from the most iconic movies of our time."

Studio Auctions is gearing up for its next auction which will feature noteworthy items such as Marlon Brando's Tuxedo from The Godfather, the Mask worn by Anthony Hopkins in Silence of the Lambs and the Hoverboard from Back to the Future. Further details will be announced soon.

Studio Auctions reviews all collectable items through a vigorous authentication process, ensuring any items offered through the site are 100 percent authentic and original. Unlike other auction houses or collector dealers, Studio Auctions has a dedicated staff to verify all paperwork, material and visual comparison, ownership history and more to bring only authentic items to their customers.

About Studio Auctions

Located in Manhattan Beach, California, Studio Auctions was founded to bring authentic, genuine and original pieces of American cinematography history out of storage and into the ownership of individuals or organizations that share the similar passion for Hollywood history. Offering only 100 percent verified items to individuals, Studio Auctions works vigorously to locate unique, one-of-a-kind pieces that have influenced American culture throughout the decades. Learn more at www.StudioAuctions.com.

