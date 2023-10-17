One-of-a-Kind Wizard of Oz and Top Gun Memorabilia Command Premium Prices at Studio Auctions Event

News provided by

Studio Auctions

17 Oct, 2023, 16:24 ET

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio Auctions, an auction house focused on bringing authentic, original and influential pieces of American cinematography history to collectors and movie enthusiasts, announced the results of their inaugural auction where several exclusive pieces fetched far above anticipated prices.

Continue Reading
Miniature Model House from The Wizard of Oz used to create the iconic twister scene from the 1939 film, sold for $537,000 at Studio Auctions event
Miniature Model House from The Wizard of Oz used to create the iconic twister scene from the 1939 film, sold for $537,000 at Studio Auctions event
Tom Cruise's Flight Suit from the original Top Gun sold for $93,750 at Studio Auctions event
Tom Cruise's Flight Suit from the original Top Gun sold for $93,750 at Studio Auctions event

Dorothy's House, the miniature model house from The Wizard of Oz that was used to create the iconic twister scene from the 1939 film, sold for $537,000. The house, noted as "an iconic piece of movie history," sold well-above the estimate. Additionally, Tom Cruise's Flight Suit and Sunglasses from the original Top Gun sold for $93,750 and $34,375, respectively. Other items sold included Russell Crowe's slave costume from Gladiator and Arnold Schwarzenegger's shotgun from Terminator 2.

"We are very thrilled, but not surprised, by the enthusiastic reception these unique pieces from cinematic history have garnered," said Brad Teplitsky of Studio Auctions. "We look forward to offering more exceptional pieces from the most iconic movies of our time."

Studio Auctions is gearing up for its next auction which will feature noteworthy items such as Marlon Brando's Tuxedo from The Godfather, the Mask worn by Anthony Hopkins in Silence of the Lambs and the Hoverboard from Back to the Future. Further details will be announced soon.

Studio Auctions reviews all collectable items through a vigorous authentication process, ensuring any items offered through the site are 100 percent authentic and original. Unlike other auction houses or collector dealers, Studio Auctions has a dedicated staff to verify all paperwork, material and visual comparison, ownership history and more to bring only authentic items to their customers. 

Follow Studio Auctions on InstagramFacebook and Twitter.

About Studio Auctions
Located in Manhattan Beach, California, Studio Auctions was founded to bring authentic, genuine and original pieces of American cinematography history out of storage and into the ownership of individuals or organizations that share the similar passion for Hollywood history. Offering only 100 percent verified items to individuals, Studio Auctions works vigorously to locate unique, one-of-a-kind pieces that have influenced American culture throughout the decades. Learn more at www.StudioAuctions.com.

Contact:
Elizabeth Traub
2125184771 x105
[email protected]

SOURCE Studio Auctions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.