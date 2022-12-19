One of California's Leading Retirement Specialists, Brent Hanson, Offers Free Public Seminars for Retirees to Cut Taxes Now

CAMARILLO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-in-three retirees do not feel very confident about their ability to afford a comfortable retirement. According to 2021 Preparing For Retirement In America (seniorliving.org), "less than one-third of American workers feel very confident about their ability to afford a comfortable retirement."

"Today's retirees are more concerned than ever about how to afford a secure, comfortable retirement. They face significant challenges and obstacles that didn't exist even a year ago. I believe that successful, hard-working people deserve to know what the challenges are and how to preserve and protect themselves and their money so that they can enjoy the reward for a lifetime of labor and sacrifice," said Brent Hanson, CFP®, financial educator, author, speaker, and retirement specialist.

This new series of public seminars educates business owners, professionals, and women in transition on how to protect themselves against the little-known mistakes and costly missteps that can derail retirement. Attendees to this enlightening 77-minute presentation will discover the 6 economic and financial storms brewing on the horizon. They will also learn the four keys to an abundant retirement, the major fears of today's retirees, along with real world examples.

Besides unnecessary taxes, one of the little-known pitfalls is running afoul of IRS retirement account rules. It can cost unsuspecting retirees a bundle. According to Forbes magazine, "Americans paid an estimated $5.8 billion in penalties on retirement account withdrawals. (That's in addition to the regular tax owed on those withdrawals.)"

In addition, the Wall Street Journal reported that, "Uncle Sam is about to get a lot tougher on individual retirement account mistakes—and that could trip up investors who aren't careful."

During the briefing, Hanson shows attendees how to:

Create substantial income tax deductions.

Avoid double taxation on "targeted" retirement accounts.

Legally bypass capital gains taxes on your stocks, bonds, and real estate.

Reduce and even eliminate income taxes on your IRA and 401(k) monies.

Convert unused assets into an income you can't outlive.

Save taxes using strategies the IRS and congress want you to use.

"This is one of the ways we help retirees discover their little-known options to preserve, protect and pass on their hard-earned wealth. There will be nothing to buy at this briefing, just valuable and usable information. In addition to the education, I give every attendee a free Retirement Action Guide to help them avoid the costliest retirement mistakes," said Brent Hanson.

The seminars are free and are by invitation only. Retirees can register by calling Hanson's firm, Financial Life Plans, at (805) 445-1992.

"I hope people take advantage of our free seminars. They are fun and filled with retirement nuggets and tips. Attendees will receive our latest retirement tools and the chance to win some free gifts," says Brent Hanson.

About Brent Hanson

Brent Hanson, CFP®, is a recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker, and Retirement Specialist. Brent is the Co-Author of "Retire Abundantly" and has educated over 300 audiences on retirement, estate, and tax planning since 1997. As Founder and President of Financial Life Plans, he and his team help business owners, professionals and women in transition enhance their lifestyle and retire with peace and security, while passing on a lasting legacy. To better serve his clients, Brent has earned the professional designation of Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and the certificate in Professional Financial Planning from the University of California at Santa Barbara. When he is not helping clients, Brent enjoys travel, theatre, and painting.

