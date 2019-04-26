One of Tampa's Fastest-Growing Healthcare Technology Companies Relocates to New High-Tech Headquarters

TAMPA, Fla., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MHK, formerly MedHOK – Medical House of Knowledge, part of the Hearst Health network, and a Tampa-based healthcare technology pioneer that helps health plans and other managed care providers deliver better member care by bringing all critical member data together into an integrated platform, will hold a Grand Opening event to introduce its new 30,000 sq. ft. corporate headquarters at 3031 N Rocky Point Drive West, Suite 300, Tampa, FL 33607 on Tuesday, April 30th at 10 a.m. The event will be marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony by a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Councilman, The Honorable Harry Cohen, will be in attendance.

MHK's move to larger, upgraded Class A office space, with custom-designed furniture, the latest technology, and top-shelf amenities, plus a spectacular bay view, is part of a continued focus by MHK on expansion, innovation, building a world-class internal culture, and providing state-of-the art facilities for employees and customers. MHK has made, and continues to make, significant investments to drive employee engagement, innovate solutions to improve member care, and provide customer support.

Throughout 2018, MHK began transforming the company to be even more focused on employees and customers. The MHK transformation highlights include the company's new president, Gary Stuart, coming on board in 2018; the launch of several strategic initiatives aimed at transforming the way in which the company develops and manages solutions and the business; and the rebranding from MedHOK to MHK in February 2019. The corporate headquarters relocation is the next step in this transformation, featuring an increase of over 10,000 square feet—from 19,000 to 30,000—with room to double in support of planned growth.

Based in Tampa since its founding in 2010, MHK understands the importance of supporting the Tampa Bay business community and selected locally based companies to assist with this critical move. The new office is an upgrade from Class C to Class A space, custom-designed by CMK Design Studio, St. Petersburg, and built by Tampa-based builders, iConstructors. According to Gary Stuart, "It is rare to have the opportunity to work with a professional designer and a world-class builder to completely design our workspace from the ground up, including new furniture specifically chosen to match our design. We are fortunate to have our parent company, Hearst, support the investment to upgrade our office, which will provide a 'destination-like' workspace for our associates." The new MHK visual identity was developed by the Tampa Levo Health office.

The new MHK corporate headquarters features advanced "Google-like" collaboration and meeting room technology, state-of-the-art training room and breakroom, large restaurant café with on-demand catering, dedicated meditation/relaxation room, gym with lockers and showers, and free airport transportation for employees and customers. The new MHK headquarters is designed to attract and retain the best and the brightest professionals as the company actively recruits for several open positions, in addition to provide the nation's top health plans, PBMs, and provider organizations improve quality of care, enhance operational efficiency, maximize revenue, and meet compliance demands through the CareProminence™ and MarketProminence™ purposely built cloud-based SaaS care, quality, compliance, and financial solutions.

In addition to the new Tampa-based corporate headquarters, MHK has regional offices in Madison, CT and Cheraw, SC, serving over 50 clients. The company employs 250 associates and has consistently been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. since its founding.

About MHK (Formerly MedHOK – Medical House of Knowledge)

MHK, part of the Hearst Health network, is a Medical House of Knowledge, where care and knowledge converge. The only service provider that combines pharmacy and medical, MHK's mission is to drive better member care in a changing healthcare environment by bringing every care moment in a person's health journey together through an integrated platform. MHK is committed to helping health plans, PBMs, and provider organizations improve quality of care, enhance operational efficiency, maximize revenue, and meet compliance demands. Three of the top five and seven of the top ten health plans are served by MHK and forty percent of all 4-5 Star Medicare health plans utilize MHK solutions. For more information, visit mhk.com.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 77 million home health visits and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, MHK (formerly MedHOK – Medical House of Knowledge) and Hearst Health Ventures (www.hearsthealth.com). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth or LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

