One of USA's Largest Halloween Community Service Events - Big Sunday's 10th Annual Spooky Sunday - Will Draw Over 1,000 Volunteers and Participants of All Backgrounds from Across Southern California to Bring Halloween To Children in High-Risk Environments on Sunday, October 27, 2019, 2 PM- 4 PM

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Sunday and over 1,000 volunteers and participants from across Southern California will gather to work and play together at one of the USA's largest Halloween community service events – Big Sunday's 10th Annual Spooky Sunday – on Sunday, October 27th at the Big Sunday headquarters, 6111 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038, from 2 PM – 4 PM. A number of local nonprofits and their families will be hosted at this very popular and fun annual event designed to bring Halloween to children in high-risk environments. Big Sunday hopes to give the children and their families, (many of whom might not otherwise get a similar opportunity), a chance to enjoy the fun and festive holiday of Halloween with the community.

Volunteers and participants of all backgrounds from across Southern California brought Halloween to children in high-risk environments at Big Sunday's Spooky Sunday in 2017. Big Sunday's Spooky Sunday is one of the USA's largest Halloween community service events. Photo Credit: Bill Devlin One of more than 50 cars that participated in Big Sunday's Spooky Sunday "Trunk or Treat" event in 2018. Photo Credit: Charles Schwartz

"I've always loved Spooky Sunday. But these days, when the world can seem like a scary place, I especially like getting together with all kinds of friendly, fun-loving people, from all over town, to enjoy some good, old-fashioned Halloween fun," said David Levinson, Big Sunday's Founder and Executive Director.

Featured events include:

Haunted House

Trunk-or-treating (50 decorated cars will be parked around the Big Sunday headquarters and children will be able to move from car to car collecting treats.)

(50 decorated cars will be parked around the Big Sunday headquarters and children will be able to move from car to car collecting treats.) Costume Giveaway and dressing rooms

Halloween Cookie Decorating

Carnival Games

Face Painting

Food / Treats / Candy

On-site Photography for Guests (Photo Printing and free Halloween-themed frame)

Arts & Crafts

Treat Bag Decoration

Picture Frame Decorating (for the photos taken of the guests so they have a keepsake to take home)

A Spooky Stories Corner

A Fortune Teller (or two)

A Magic Potion Lemonade Stand

A Creepy Crawler Show

A Mysterious Magic Show

Some of the organizations participating include:

Alexandria House - A transitional residence providing safe and supportive housing for women and children in the process of moving from emergency shelter to permanent housing.

Exceptional Children's Foundation - Provides the highest quality services for children and adults who are challenged with developmental, learning, and emotional disabilities - empowering them to reach their greatest potential.

Home-SAFE - Serves at-risk children from families below the poverty line.

Imagine LA – Empowers families to transition from homelessness to self-sufficiency.

PATH (people assisting the homeless) ) --Our mission is to end homelessness for individuals, families, and communities. PATH envisions a world where every person has a home. Our values include creative collaborations, strategic leadership, empowerment for all, and passionate commitment.

PTV (Program for Torture Victims) -- Assists the courageous survivors of state-sponsored torture and persecution who have stood up for freedom, equality and human dignity. Since 1980, PTV has helped new U.S. refugees, from 70 countries, heal their physical and psychological wounds, and start a second life here in California.

Wayfinder Family Services --Wayfinder Family Services ensures that children, youth and adults facing challenges always have a place to turn. We strive for a world in which every child and family can overcome the obstacles they face—a world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

Spooky Sunday generously sponsored by:

Andrea Troyer & D.B. Weiss

Paramount Pictures

Costume donations from:

Disguise

Rubie's

Candy donations from:

Sony

For more information, to sign up, or to help in other ways, please visit: https://bigsunday.org/get-involved/spookysunday/

About Big Sunday:

Big Sunday (www.bigsunday.org) has been connecting people with opportunities to help, volunteer and to do good works together since 1999. Founded in Los Angeles 21 years ago by David Levinson with just 300 volunteers, Big Sunday has touched over a 1 million lives, engaging, empowering and uniting people of every imaginable background all over California, from San Diego to San Francisco, in 10 different states as well as Australia and the UK. Big Sunday has completed in excess of 1.75 million volunteer man-hours and the organization has collected and distributed hundreds of thousands of items of clothing, food, toiletries, and other essentials. Big Sunday has completed over 30,000 volunteer projects worth millions of dollars in donated goods and services. Recognized nationally, Big Sunday is one of the USA's premiere resources for helping year-round. Big Sunday functions as an efficient and impactful clearing-house of volunteerism and community engagement, organizing and facilitating numerous programs and a host of unique ways for people of every age, background and means to volunteer and/or give, making it easy for diverse people to participate in good works together to support the huge variety of causes that they care about. The organization works as a resource that unites, hosts, and is connected with hundreds of individuals, families and communities, engaging, empowering and bringing together tens of thousands of volunteers from every walk of life. Big Sunday's mission is to connect people and build community via helping. The organization is driven by the belief that absolutely everyone has some way that they can help someone else. Big Sunday events and programs have become more popular than ever, as people search for a way to focus on what we share in common and to celebrate Big Sunday's belief that we are all in it together. Big Sunday was named by the Points of Light Foundation as one of "10 national nonprofits that are making a tremendous impact on our country's most critical challenges by mobilizing volunteers…These organizations also demonstrate a collaborative spirit through partnerships with other organizations to help strengthen communities across the nation."

