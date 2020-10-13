One of World's Largest Pepsi Bottling Plants Goes Live with Infor WMS in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that MenaBev, a multinational franchise organization of PepsiCo, has implemented Infor WMS warehouse management solution at its more than 300,000-square-meter bottling facility in Jeddah. Underpinning MenaBev's end-to-end operation, from raw material receipt through production, storage and shipping of finished goods, Infor WMS will increase automation across the organization, optimizing business processes to boost capacity and support continued growth. The project was successfully managed by Infor alliance partner SNS, a leading provider of supply chain consultancy and software implementation.

With eight production lines and thousands of transactions daily between different systems, MenaBev's facility is the largest operation of its kind in the world. The automation at this MenaBev facility is state of the art: LGVs (laser-guided vehicles) manage raw materials put-away and replenishment to the lines, while a high bay AS/RS (automated storage and retrieval system) with capacity for more than 36,000 pallets receives finished goods from the production lines via elevators and monorails; an automatic truck-loading platform delivers the goods to outbound vehicles.

MenaBev solicited the expertise of SNS consultants in WMS software to complement its offering for this green field project, drawing on the SNS team's vast experience in managing such large, complex implementations to ensure the right solution to fulfil MenaBev's specific needs.

The warehouse management solution integrates with seven other systems, including enterprise resource planning (ERP – including Infor LN), manufacturing execution system (MES), laboratory information management system (LIMS) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) systems, providing real-time integration and featuring monitoring screens to identify any integration issues. The full production module enables messages to be sent to LGVs to feed lines and notifies the high bay warehouse about finished goods pallets, and a customized yard management solution manages dock assignments and access to the facility.

"We can receive raw materials using supplier multi-field barcodes, trigger replenishment to production based on live consumption and load pallets onto trucks without a single paper printed," comments Tamer Salem, MES and automation manager at MenaBev. "Thanks to the new system, we have visibility over all our warehouse processes. We've worked very closely with the SNS team to ensure we implement the best solution for our extensive operation. We pride ourselves on our commitment to using state-of-the-art technology in manufacturing and sales & distribution, and this implementation certainly fits that brief. We look forward to this next chapter in our business, readily embracing the benefits this new way of working will bring."

"Facilities of this scale rely on the very best digital capabilities to optimize operations and maximize performance," comments Wael Mabsout, senior manager at SNS. "Infor WMS will integrate with all of MenaBev's key systems to facilitate end-to-end visibility, which is crucial in generating real-time insights, and enhancing decision-making to support future growth. Our team's experience in setting up logistics processes of this scale was invaluable in making the right recommendations, especially when it came to integrate with OEMs."

About MenaBev

MenaBev is one of the leading franchise bottlers for PepsiCo and a leader in the liquid refreshment beverages (LRB) market. MenaBev has repeatedly topped the charts in all business indices across the region. It has a mega-production facility with a capacity to produce 160 million cases. The mega-plant is one of the largest Pepsi bottling plants in the world covering an area of more than 300,000 square meters. It would take only two hours of production to create a finished-goods pallet stack one kilometer high. The total beverage produced per eight-hours shift is sufficient to fill an Olympic swimming pool, which has the capacity of 2.5 million liters.

About SNS

SNS is a leading provider of supply chain services whose customers and partners are spread geographically across the globe. With offices in Dubai, Singapore, Melbourne, Johannesburg, Riyadh and Beirut, SNS offers a wide range of services and is recognized in the market by its proven track record of successful projects.

SNS services range from consulting and training to solution development, implementation, systems integration and support. These services are delivered by an expert team of operational and technical consultants, highly knowledgeable in the supply chain and logistics domain. For additional information, visit the SNS website at www.sns-emea.com

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 67,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

For more information:

