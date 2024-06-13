One Person Injured in Accident Involving Two Trucks on U.S. 285 in Pecos

PECOS, Texas, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, reports on a two-truck accident that occurred on May 13, 2024, at approximately 4:45 a.m. along U.S. Highway 285 in Reeves County, TX . The crash injured one person.

Details About the Reeves County Truck Accident:

According to authorities, the incident took place north of the Wells Road intersection. A 58-year-old man was operating a northbound Mack 18-wheeler with a trailer, attempting to make a left turn onto a private road.

Simultaneously, a Kenworth 18-wheeler, with a trailer also in tow, allegedly failed to control its speed behind the turning Mack. Allegedly, the Kenworth driver aggressively applied brakes and veered left, crossing the centerline into the southbound lane of U.S. 285. Despite attempts to avoid collision with the rear-end of another vehicle, the Kenworth collided with the Mack mid-turn. Both trucks exited the roadway before coming to a halt.

The driver of the Mack sustained severe injuries and was transported by EMS to a local medical facility for treatment. No other information is currently available and an investigation is ongoing.

Related Reading: The Media Is Missing Serious Accidents: What Is to Be Done?

About Grossman Law Offices:

Grossman Law Offices is a Texas-based personal injury and wrongful death firm with a commitment to educating the public about road safety awareness. For more than 30 years, their firm has highlighted crashes that don't make the news.

For More Information:

For additional details about this incident or to learn more about Grossman Law Office's public outreach and educational initiatives, please visit our website at Grossman Law Offices or contact us at 866-513-3847 .

SOURCE Grossman Law Office, P.C.