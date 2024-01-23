One Person Injured in Truck Accident on U.S. 83 in Webb County, TX

WEBB COUNTY, Texas, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, is reporting on a truck accident that occurred on December 19, 2023, at approximately 6:30 p.m. along U.S. Highway 83 in Webb County, TX. The accident resulted in injuries to a 55-year-old woman.

Details About the Webb County Truck Accident:

According to reports, the woman, who remains unidentified, was traveling northwest in a pickup truck and waiting to make a left turn from U.S. 83 into a parking lot near the Four Points Road intersection. For unknown reasons, an 18-wheeler with a trailer collided with the rear-end of the pickup truck, causing significant damage.

The impact forced the pickup truck into a side skid across the oncoming lane, eventually coming to a stop facing southeast in the grass beside the left shoulder. Simultaneously, the 18-wheeler came to a halt in the right shoulder, facing northwest.

The sole occupant of the pickup truck, the 55-year-old woman, reportedly sustained severe injuries due to the collision. Emergency medical services promptly arrived at the scene and transported her to a local medical facility for immediate treatment. No other injuries have been reported at this time.

Related Reading: The Media Is Missing Serious Accidents: What Is to Be Done?

About Grossman Law Offices:

Grossman Law Offices is a Texas-based personal injury and wrongful death firm with a commitment to educating the public about road safety awareness. For more than 30 years, their firm has highlighted crashes that don't make the news.

For More Information:

For additional details about this incident or to learn more about Grossman Law Office's public outreach and educational initiatives, please visit our website at Grossman Law Offices or contact us at 866-513-3847.

SOURCE Grossman Law Office, P.C.