One Person Killed After a Truck Crashes Into Construction Crane Hook in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, offers news on a construction accident that resulted in the death of 38-year-old Justin Ferdinand in San Antonio. The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on the westbound Loop 1604 access road in the area of Agave Pass.

Details About the San Antonio Construction Accident:

According to authorities, Justin Ferdinand was traveling in a Dodge Ram along Loop 1604 when the accident occurred. A work crew had cordoned off the far-left lane along the inside of the service road. They reportedly positioned a crane off the side of the road as part of the ongoing construction project.

For reasons which are still under investigation, the crane's hook was hanging in the lane to the right of the construction zone, which wasn't closed. At some point, Ferdinand's Dodge crashed into the crane hook, causing fatal injuries.

Authorities haven't released further information about the crash, and it remains unclear whether they are considering any charges in connection with the incident.

