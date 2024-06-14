One Person Killed After Being Hit by 18-Wheeler in a Loading Dock in Rosenberg

ROSENBERG, Texas, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, reports on an incident that occurred on April 29, 2024, at approximately 6:41 p.m. at a loading dock off Commercial Drive in Rosenberg, TX . The accident resulted in the death of one person.

Details About the Rosenberg Truck Accident:

According to officials, the incident took place in the 24400 block of Commercial Drive, near Hobby Lobby and Home Depot, in the vicinity of Town Center Boulevard. A 21-year-old man was reportedly moving wooden pallets in the area of the loading dock when an 18-wheeler began backing up to the dock. The truck allegedly struck the pedestrian in the process, resulting in fatal injuries.

Authorities have not disclosed whether they are considering any charges related to the incident. Currently, there is no other information available.

