One Potato Two Potato Snacks Refreshes Design and Adds Fresh New Products and Flavors to Their Line-Up

WOMELSDORF, Pa., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dieffenbach's Potato Chips Inc. revealed its new bag design for its One Potato Two Potato Brand, along with fresh new flavors and products at the 2019 Fancy Food Show in NYC last week.

"At One Potato Two Potato Snacks we have been committed to making wholesome, fun and 'Truly Enjoyable Snacks' since the brand was launched in 2012. Today, the brand is continuing that mission by adding products and flavors that will further that commitment," said Nevin Dieffenbach, CEO of Dieffenbach's.

Dieffenbach's Potato Chips Inc.

"We have spent more than a year developing the new items and flavors to make sure we got them just right, and now we're excited to share them with our customers," said Dwight Zimmerman. VP of Sales and Marketing at Dieffenbach's.

While there are lots of options out there for so-called "Vegetable Snacks," Dieffenbach's has made the commitment to make their chips from fresh product, in small batches with clean ingredients, meaning every item will be Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten Free Certified, Kosher Certified and Vegan. Their latest products will be made from whole-root vegetables, such as sweet potatoes, batata, taro, parsnip and yuca to name a few.

The new line will also feature the brand's first year-round organic item, with more to come. "We have worked diligently over the past few years, developing relationships with our farmers, to ensure the best quality product can be delivered year-round, something that our competition has struggled to do," added Zimmerman.

About Dieffenbach's Potato Chips, Inc. Dieffenbach's Potato Chips, Inc., headquartered in Womelsdorf, Pennsylvania, has been dedicated to creating 'Truly Enjoyable Snacks' since 1964. As a third-generation family owned and operated kettle chip manufacturer, Dieffenbach's is passionate about delivering premium quality, providing exceptional customer service and using the freshest vegetable ingredients. Understanding the best-tasting vegetables come from a healthy earth, Dieffenbach's minimizes their impact on the environment by operating a zero-waste facility. The proprietary brands of the company include Dieffenbach's Kettle Chips®, One Potato Two Potato® and Uglies®. They also produce many private label kettle potato chips, sweet potato chips and a medley of root vegetable chips for national retailers. Additional information is available at www.dieffenbachs.com.

