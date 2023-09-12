ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS APPOINTS LEO FITZPATRICK AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

News provided by

One Rock Capital Partners, LLC

12 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

Industry veteran will lead One Rock's technology program and initiatives

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock" or the "Firm"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Leo Fitzpatrick as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Joining a bench of established senior leaders, Mr. Fitzpatrick will be responsible for driving the architecture and design of the Firm's technology applications and infrastructure.

Mr. Fitzpatrick comes to One Rock with over 20 years of technology experience in the private equity and broader financial services industries, most recently serving as Director of Information Technology ("IT") at Lindsay Goldberg LLC. During his tenure, he was responsible for formulating and deploying long-term strategies for acquiring and enabling efficient and cost-effective information and communication technologies, as well as developing and implementing IT policies and procedures. Prior to Lindsay Goldberg, he was a Project Analyst at Bessemer Group Incorporated.

"One Rock continues to make significant investments in our technology, cybersecurity, and related capabilities in an effort to ensure we are positioned optimally to serve all of our stakeholders," said R. Scott Spielvogel, Managing Partner at One Rock. "We are excited to welcome Leo to the team and expect that his considerable experience and expertise will be valuable in helping One Rock navigate an increasingly complex and dynamic IT environment."

"I'm thrilled to join the One Rock team, and I'm eager to play a leadership role in driving the Firm's information technology program," said Mr. Fitzpatrick. "I look forward to working closely with management to strengthen existing IT workstreams, enhance security and support for investors, and position One Rock for continued growth."

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners is designed to afford One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

Media Contact
Julia Cohen
Prosek Partners
Pro-onerock@prosek.com

SOURCE One Rock Capital Partners, LLC

Also from this source

ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS CLOSES ON THE SALE OF CENTROMOTION TO AFFILIATES OF LONE STAR FUNDS

ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF CONSTANTIA FLEXIBLES FROM WENDEL

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.