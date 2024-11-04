One Rock Capital Partners Completes Sale of ArchKey Solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC (together with its affiliates, "One Rock" or the "Firm"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, today announced it has successfully completed its previously announced sale of ArchKey Solutions ("ArchKey" or the "Company") to an affiliate of 26North Partners LP.

Founded through the combination of electrical services firms with decades of history, ArchKey has grown into a national service provider that designs, installs, maintains, upgrades and replaces complex electrical systems, critical building systems and related technologies across the US.

"One Rock worked in close partnership with ArchKey to expand on its already highly technical service offerings to realize its goal of becoming a premier, national provider of electrical and technical services," said Kurt Beyer, Partner at One Rock. "We are confident that the Company is well positioned to continue its strong growth trajectory and look forward to its future success."

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC served as financial advisors to ArchKey on the transaction. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to ArchKey.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners is designed to afford One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value.

For more information, visit www.onerock.com.

ABOUT ARCHKEY SOLUTIONS

ArchKey, one of the largest privately held specialty trade installation and integrated facilities services companies in the United States, is a leader in designing, building, and maintaining electrical, technologies, and other specialty systems. Our team of over 4,000 works nationally to support our customers and solve problems regardless of their size or complexity. In 2022, ArchKey launched ProKey Facilities, an integrated facilities service platform providing turnkey facility operation management. For more information, please visit www.archkey.com 

