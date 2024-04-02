ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS EXPANDS OPERATING PARTNER TEAM WITH ADDITION OF JIM WIEGMANN

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Jim Wiegmann to its team of Operating Partners. Mr. Wiegmann is involved with evaluating consumer, food and beverage investment opportunities and driving post-acquisition value creation in One Rock's portfolio companies. He joins One Rock Operating Partners Frank Orfanello, Dr. Kevin Lang and Tony Palmer who also focus on improving One Rock's investment activities and executing value creation strategies in the consumer, food and beverage industries.

Mr. Wiegmann joins One Rock's Operating Partner team with over 40 years of experience working in consumer packaged goods and food businesses, as well as driving significant change with privately-held companies. Most recently, Mr. Wiegmann served as the CEO of OLM Food Solutions ("OLM"), a One Rock portfolio company that was sold in July 2023 to a strategic buyer. Prior to OLM, he held executive roles at several consumer companies undergoing significant transformation, including Pro-Pet, Snack Alliance and Musco Family Olive Company. Earlier in his career, Mr. Wiegmann held roles at Nestle USA, Frito Lay and Del Monte.

"In our recent collaboration at OLM, we found Jim to be a strong and experienced leader who positively impacted our management team and portfolio company," said One Rock Managing Partner Tony W. Lee. "We look forward to finding more opportunities to work closely with Jim as we continue to invest in food and beverage businesses with potential for improvement through operational, commercial and M&A initiatives."

"As a former CEO of a One Rock portfolio company, I experienced firsthand the ability of One Rock's Operating Partners to accelerate value creation in a business," said Mr. Wiegmann. "Now, as a member of the One Rock Operating Partner team, I look forward to helping management teams drive enhanced outcomes for One Rock's current and future companies in the food and beverage space."

Working alongside Operating Partners has been a key part of One Rock's strategy since its inception. Mr. Wiegmann joins a growing team, which now includes 28 Operating Partners at One Rock.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners is designed to afford One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value.

For more information, visit www.onerock.com .

Media Contact

Julia Kaufman

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE One Rock Capital Partners, LLC