ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS EXPANDS OPERATING PARTNER TEAM WITH ADDITION OF SUDEEP SHETTY

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock" or the "Firm"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Sudeep Shetty to its team of Operating Partners. Based in London, Mr. Shetty will work closely with the Firm's portfolio companies across the U.S. and Europe to drive information technology (IT) and business transformation initiatives.

Mr. Shetty comes to One Rock with nearly 20 years' experience leading teams and initiatives focused on information technology and business transformation. Most recently, he served as Chief Information & Transformation Officer at Britvic Soft Drinks plc, a global beverage company, where he led multiple functions, including global IT, factory engineering, transformation and also data and analytics. Prior to Britvic, Mr. Shetty held leadership roles at several U.K.-based businesses, including Head of Projects & Programmes at Jack Wills, Head of Omnichannel Operations at Selfridges & Co. and Ecommerce Programme Manager at Marks and Spencer.

"As One Rock invests within the context of an evolving technological and digital environment, we remain committed to fostering a robust knowledge base in an effort to effectively address complexities that arise," said R. Scott Spielvogel, Managing Partner at One Rock. "We are thrilled to welcome Sudeep to the team and are confident that his wealth of experience and expertise will bring substantial value to our portfolio companies."

"Now more than ever, it's vital for companies to more effectively capture and utilize information to improve business decisions," said Mr. Shetty. "I look forward to joining One Rock and working with its current and future portfolio companies on transformational technology initiatives to help enhance business operations and results for all stakeholders."

Leveraging the expertise of its Operating Partners has been an integral part of One Rock's strategy since its inception. Sudeep Shetty joins a growing team, which now includes 29 Operating Partners.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners is designed to afford One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Julia Kaufman

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE One Rock Capital Partners, LLC