One Rock Capital Partners Expands Operating Partner Team with Addition of Thierry Morin

Mr. Morin is One Rock's first Operating Partner based in France, supporting the firm's growing presence in Europe

NEW YORK and PARIS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock" or the "Firm"), a value-oriented, operationally focused private equity firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Thierry Morin as its first Operating Partner based in France. He joins One Rock in support of its London office, which continues to enhance the Firm's investment activity in Europe. Mr. Morin joins the Firm's broad bench of experienced Operating Partners and will be responsible for evaluating manufacturing businesses globally and driving post-investment value creation at One Rock's portfolio companies.

Mr. Morin comes to One Rock with over 40 years of experience working in industrial manufacturing and services businesses. Most recently, Mr. Morin served as Chairman and CEO of Valeo, a leading automotive supplier with nearly 200 factories in more than 30 countries, where he drove critical change to reposition the business from a cost, quality and innovation perspective. Prior to his tenure as Chairman and CEO, Mr. Morin served in positions in strategy, finance, operations and procurement. Mr. Morin is currently chairman of the Board of Elis. Historically, he also served on the boards of Arkema, HNT Electronics and Navya.

"We are thrilled to welcome Thierry to our team and look forward to the deep expertise and guidance he can provide to One Rock and the operations of our portfolio companies in Europe and around the world," said Tony W. Lee, Managing Partner at One Rock. "His broad experience in multinational industrial manufacturing and service businesses will enable One Rock's efforts to continue building businesses globally."

"One Rock's focus on investing in complex situations uniquely aligns with my background as an agent of change," said Mr. Morin. "I look forward to collaborating with One Rock's team to evaluate and build businesses, with the goal of delivering strong investment outcomes."

Utilizing the expertise of Operating Partners has been an integral part of One Rock's strategy since its inception. Thierry Morin joins a growing team, which now includes 26 Operating Partners.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners is designed to afford One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerock.com.

