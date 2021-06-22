One Rock Capital Partners Hires Jason Sutton as Head of Business Development

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock") announced today that Jason Sutton has joined the firm as Head of Business Development. Based in New York, Mr. Sutton will work closely with the investment team on marketing and investment sourcing activities. Mr. Sutton joins One Rock from Platinum Equity where he was responsible for business development activities focused on identifying and evaluating new acquisition opportunities. Prior to Platinum Equity, Mr. Sutton served as a Vice President at Deutsche Bank AG and as an Associate at HealthCap.

"We are excited to welcome Jason to the team to lead our business development effort," commented Tony W. Lee, Managing Partner of One Rock. "Jason's experience and network complement those of our existing team and will further strengthen our investment sourcing capabilities."

"One Rock has a strong track record of supporting management teams and creating value in a range of complex situations," said Mr. Sutton. "I look forward to contributing to the firm's continued success by expanding its relationships among business leaders and other sources of potential investment opportunities."

The addition of Mr. Sutton comes on the heels of significant growth at One Rock. Over the last year, the professional team has grown significantly as the firm continues to add talent. Year-to-date, One Rock has announced and/or completed four new platform investments as well as five add-on acquisitions to existing portfolio companies.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerockcapital.com.

