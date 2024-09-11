One Rock Capital Partners Plans Acquisition of Europe Snacks

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One Rock Capital Partners, LLC ("One Rock") today announced that an affiliate has entered into an exclusive agreement relating to the planned acquisition of Europe Snacks (the "Company"), a leading private label manufacturer of savory snacks for the European market.

Europe Snacks provides stacked chips, snacks, crisps and crackers to major food retailers throughout Europe, and is a trusted co-manufacturing partner to international brands in the region.

"Over the past three decades, Europe Snacks has grown to be a leader in the private label market across its key product categories and geographies," said Kurt Beyer, Partner at One Rock. "We are excited to partner with the team, to build upon their strong heritage and to continue driving growth."

"Europe Snacks aligns well with our investment strategy of acquiring leading companies with potential for growth and improvement," added Lukas Zeitlberger, Principal at One Rock. "We look forward to working closely with management to enhance the Company's operations and capitalize on new market opportunities."

Étienne Lecomte, CEO of Europe Snacks, commented, "We are looking forward to joining forces with One Rock as we enter our next phase of growth. One Rock's Operating Partners bring decades of expertise in our core markets and we will look to leverage their knowledge and experience as we aim to bring even more innovation and value to our customers."

Spayne Lindsay & Co. and Natixis Partners acted as M&A advisors to One Rock. Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel. Debt financing was provided by Barclays, Natixis, Rabobank, RBI, Santander and Goldman Sachs.

ABOUT ONE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

One Rock makes controlling investments in companies with potential for growth and operational improvement using a rigorous approach that utilizes highly experienced Operating Partners to identify, acquire and enhance businesses in select industries. The involvement of these Operating Partners affords One Rock the ability to conduct due diligence and consummate acquisitions and investments in all types of situations, regardless of complexity. One Rock works collaboratively with company management and its Operating Partners to develop a comprehensive business plan focused on growing the enterprise and its profitability to enhance long-term value. For more information, visit www.onerock.com.

ABOUT EUROPE SNACKS

Europe Snacks is a leading European manufacturer of savory snacks for private labels and co-manufacturer of snacks for leading international brands. The company operates seven production facilities across the UK, France and Spain and offers a wide range of innovative snack products to major retailers, discounters and branded leaders of the industry. Europe Snacks is committed to delivering high-quality, tasty snacks while maintaining a focus on sustainability and responsible sourcing. For more information, visit www.europesnacks.com.

