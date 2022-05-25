One Ruler to Rule Them All -- Orangered Life Is Hoping Their 30° Ruler 6.0 Makes It Six in a Row

LONDON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The London-based design studio is poised to launch the sixth generation of their world famous 30° Ruler. The company claims that the 30° Ruler, which borrows its One Ruler To Rule Them All tagline from The Lord of the Rings is even better than those that came before it. They're hoping the new solid brass version will help the 30° Ruler 6.0 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors and exceed its crowdfunding target.

This time, the design team has added new material and chrome finish alongside lots of amazing features to the design. The 30° Ruler puts a new spin on an old classic – a tool seen in every classroom, drafting board and design studio, yet something that has been unchanged for generations. It is designed for designers but is suitable for everyone.

30° Ruler: The Most Innovative Ruler Ever!

A solid brass 30° angle ruler that's practical and beautiful, balanced and stable, and durable enough to last a lifetime.

Eternal Material✔ Laser Targeted✔ Start at Zero✔ Two in One CM+INCH✔ Every Tick Mark Labelled✔ Practical 30° Angle✔ Easy Reading✔ Large Fonts A+✔ Easy to Grab✔ Safe to Cut✔ Balance and Stability✔ Practical and Beautiful✔ Three Sizes✔

"It's amazing that we've come this far already. This is the sixth time we've refined our design and every time we've made it better. To date, we've already successfully fulfilled tens of thousands of orders from previous campaigns and we're just getting started. We're so pleased that backers felt as strongly about the new brass version of 30° Ruler as we do and funded it in record time! It's a very special accomplishment." Kelly, Orangered Life.

Orangered Life already has numerous successful campaigns under its belt in addition to the five other 30° Ruler Kickstarter campaigns they have delivered to happy customers all over the world.

The new brass version of 30° Ruler launched on Kickstarter on 18 May 2022 and smashed its funding goal within one hour. The rulers are available in two colors and there are sizes with different discounted pledge packages.

To find out more and to back the project: http://kck.st/3woHZBN

