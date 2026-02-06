One Step GPS Recognized with Capterra's 2025 "Best Ease of Use" for GPS Tracking & Fleet Management

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One Step GPS has been recognized with Capterra's 2025 "Best Ease of Use" in both the GPS Tracking and Fleet Management categories.

With over 20,000 fleets relying on its technology, One Step GPS is recognized for its usability, real-time tracking, and industry-leading customer service. Ease of installation, robust reporting, and enterprise-ready alerts make fleet oversight accessible for any business.

Capterra's "Best Ease of Use" badges are based entirely on verified user reviews, highlighting software products that real customers find intuitive and effective. The recognition reflects consistent feedback from fleet operators who value One Step GPS for its speed-to-value, reliability, and customer-focused design.

One Step GPS was built to make fleet management effortless. Devices can be installed within minutes allowing businesses to get up and running without delay.

Users gain real-time visibility with location updates every 1–30 seconds, displayed through a clean and intuitive dashboard that simplifies vehicle monitoring, route tracking, and reporting. The system provides alerts that instantly notify managers about speeding, idling, maintenance needs, or unauthorized use, ensuring proactive oversight.

With transparent and contract-free pricing at $13.95/month, a lifetime warranty, and a 100-day money-back guarantee, One Step GPS delivers a solution that is as easy to adopt as it is to operate.

One Step GPS has been featured in Gartner Digital Markets' flagship 2025 reports, including:

Capterra Shortlist for Fleet Management Software

Capterra Shortlist for GPS Tracking Software

Software Advice Frontrunner for Fleet Management Software

GetApp Category Leader for GPS Tracking Software

GetApp Category Leader for Fleet Management Software

About Gartner Digital Markets

Gartner Digital Markets is the world's largest platform for finding software and services. More than 100 million people visit Capterra, and related properties to read objective research and verified customer reviews that help them confidently choose the right software and services. https://www.gartner.com/en/digital-markets.

About One Step GPS

One Step GPS (www.onestepgps.com) is the disruptor in vehicle telematics, fleet management, and fleet safety technology. They serve over 20,000 fleets across sectors and industries, including government, transportation, construction, and more. Providing fleet tracking, AI dash cameras, driver scoring, and a suite of safety tools for fleets, One Step GPS is on a mission to support the working fleets, which are the backbone of our economy.

